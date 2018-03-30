Voter guide for the three-way Lee’s Summit mayoral election

The three-way Lee’s Summit mayoral race offers something for all voters — a long-time city steward, a candidate steeped in more recent experience with a leadership trajectory, and a fresh voice for city council in flux.
Ron Williams served two terms on the Lee’s Summit City Council, including four as mayor pro tem, from 2000-08.
He’s chaired the Public Works Committee, the Community Development Committee, the TIF Committee.
He’s chaired the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce, the Lee’s Summit Symphony Board of Directors and served on the Lee’s Summit Economic Council Board of Directors.
He’s worked with numerous other civic boards and earned equally numerous plaudits for his work along the way.
“I have the experience and depth in this community others don’t,” Williams said in a statement to the Journal.
He also pledged to resolve, not cause, problems, while addressing them head on with patience and an even temperament.
Rob Binney also sees his experience as a strength. He was elected to the city council in 2012 and became mayor pro tem in 2016.
“My experience in this realm is what makes me the most qualified candidate,” Binney said in a statement. “I was elected six years ago and have been involved in every committee and about every liaison role we have.”
He’s proud of the knowledge he’s gleaned, the way he’s conducted himself and future of the city.
“We have so much to be proud of in Lee’s Summit and I want to help take us to an even brighter tomorrow,” Binney said.
Finally, there’s local real estate broker Bill Baird, a former Lee’s Summit R-7 School District board member. He’s perhaps best known for a public spat with then superintendent David McGehee, which eventually prompted McGehee’s resignation.
Baird is a champion of transparency, which he promises to bring to the mayor’s office, if elected.
“With my help, we will be accountable to conducting our business with professionalism and live up to the role models we must be for our community,” Baird said in a statement. “We will stay focused on governance, policy making and good stewardship of our taxpayers’ dollars.”
He also would encourage community-wide collaboration in the quest to provide “the healthy, balanced economy we need to maintain our quality of life.”
“I will give Lee’s Summit the effort and focus our citizens deserve because I have the passion and determination to do so,” Baird said.
The voters will elect a new mayor on April 3 — incumbent Randy Rhoads is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. With the mayor becoming a voting member of the Lee’s Summit City Council, the office gains even more importance this election cycle.
Interested in more of the candidates’ views? We were too, so the Journal asked all three mayoral candidates the same series of questions and aggregated their responses:
[Editor’s note: Some responses have edited for grammar, style and length, when necessary.]
1. What do you see as the biggest issues facing Lee’s Summit right now and what are the biggest issues you see on the horizon?
WILLIAMS: Williams cited “improving the amenities and standard of living for all residents,” “retaining our Moody’s AA bond rating … to lower the interest cost of capital improvements and other city services,” and “creating dynamic economic development projects with strong standards and a distinct destination element” to bolster the tax base as the “biggest issues now.”
He stressed respect for different viewpoints, finding a clear direction for the city’s future, and diversity among the biggest issues on the horizon along with public safety, infrastructure, the arts and other things — “To me those are a given” — as future priorities with an emphasis on “strong leadership, quality investments, genuine kindness and community engagement.”
BAIRD: “The three biggest issues facing Lee’s Summit are our infrastructure needs, city employment compensation needs, and our divisive culture at city hall. We will not retain, attract, and grow businesses if we do not have the foundation to welcome them, quality employees to take care of them, and a trust that our city government will work together.”
BINNEY: “Lee’s Summit has lot of opportunities ahead of us — including a continued push for economic development and redevelopment; adding and maintaining our infrastructure; keeping the quality of life that residents expect, including public safety, parks, and more.”
2a. How would you try to attract more commercial and industrial development to Lee's Summit?
WILLIAMS: As mayor, I would be expected to promote and lead economic development for our community. “My public voice and presence in key conferences tells developers ‘Look us over. We have much to offer. We’re a successful community, and we want you to be successful too.’”
He would stress “smart growth,” which were defined as concepts that “help cities increase economic prosperity, social equity, and environmental sustainability” — tenants that should increase the desirability for both personal and business investments, thereby increasing the tax base and preserving a quality of life for all in the community.
“The mayor’s office should work with the Economic Development Council and Chamber of Commerce to reach out with a coordinated and positive message to encourage investment in our community. The city council also should work with city staff to see if the cost of doing business (i.e. permits, tap fees, etc.) are reasonable and competitive.” He also stressed the need to educate city staff and council members as well as the public about the value of incentives as economic tools, an area in which Williams claims expertise.
BAIRD: “Attracting the right kinds of commercial and industrial development to Lee’s Summit takes planning. Many stakeholders need to be brought to the table to formulate a plan. Attracting companies with business models that will thrive in the decades to come is critical for our future economic success and quality of life.
“A proactive mayor and council can help our economic development, chamber, and downtown organizations recruit the types of commerce we need. However, we need to spend equal time and resources taking care of our own, our current businesses, and cultivate our homegrown businesses and entrepreneurs. This will broaden our employment base in a healthy way.”
BINNEY: “One of the things that we do not do enough is to share all of our successes in Lee’s Summit. Sharing all of the good news about our education ecosystem, the fact that we are the hub of health care in eastern (and arguably all of) Jackson County, the quality of life that our residents enjoy, etc.
“We must continue to work alongside development interests, utility providers, property owners, and residents to find good fits in our community. We have prepared infrastructure around several key areas, that should be attractive to commercial and industrial development. Now, we need to make sure they are aware of the opportunities and find ways to help development happen.”
2b. What types of businesses would you target and why?
WILLIAMS: “Manufacturing and light industrial along with some commercial, because they would most likely generate the greater assessment values helping both school districts. They also would help the city generate higher paying jobs.”
BAIRD: “I would love to see our city pursue proven e-commerce businesses to diversify our economy, health care and medical companies to further strengthen our reputation as a health care hub, and a public/private partnership to bring a convention center to host trade shows and events in Lee’s Summit.
“A convention center would host a regional audience that would stay in our hotels, spend money in our great shopping districts and downtown, and dine in our restaurants. This economic activity would help our local businesses and increase our sales tax revenues for the city even during the ebb and flow of the overall economy.”
BINNEY: “We have three major hospitals now in Lee’s Summit, so people don’t have to leave Lee’s Summit to go to the specialist that they would have even five years ago. Now, people come from the surrounding areas to get the health care they need in our community, so health care and associated businesses will continue to grow.
“We have several small ‘high tech’ manufacturing entities in our area, and several are looking to grow. Let’s find ways to keep those jobs and that growth here. We have partnered with Unity Village to begin the process of making a lot of land that we annexed into the city ready for growth. An office corridor, would be ideal along Colbern Road.
“With John Knox Village and several other facilities, we are also truly a community for all ages. Many people move to our area just to be close to family and grandkids, and our bronze designation is just a start. We must continue to work on connectivity all around town — from our parks and greenways, to a trail system, and the Rock Island Corridor trail.”
2c. Are you comfortable with how the city has used development incentives (such as tax increment financing and community improvement district) and why? If anything, what would you change about the use of such incentives?
WILLIAMS: “Used as a means to attract dynamic projects for the community, incentives can make sense. I‘ve voted for some and against others. My point being, not every project needs to receive an incentive, but some should. It depends on the project.
“The risk for never awarding specific incentives is the community doesn’t get some of the developments that would offer great shopping, good jobs and infrastructure. An example is, before we had Summit Woods (a TIF project) many of us would go to Independence Center (also a TIF project), thereby spending our money in another city. Finally, when the incentive matures, all the tax dollars go to Lee’s Summit and R-7.”
BAIRD: “I do not feel the city has a good track record with incentives, with a few exceptions such as Summit Woods Shopping Center. I believe incentives can be used effectively to help build our infrastructure and to be competitive with other cities, but the approval process needs to be tightened up.
“The incentive policy is a good document, but remains ambiguous as to guiding council members in making sound decisions when it comes to final approval. This needs to be addressed by the council with stakeholder input. Currently, a large majority of our citizens feel the city has given away too many incentives. If the city has more examples of successes where our rate of return to the city was worth the investment, then we need to do a better job of relaying those successes to the citizens.”
BINNEY: “We look carefully at each incentive request that comes before us. We are very conservative in that we do not fund ‘up front’ and most of these incentives are ‘pay as you go,’ meaning the income has to be generated at the project before it can be captured and used for any eligible reimbursements.
“I have agreed with some developments and stood against the use of incentives for others. We first approved the incentive policy just a couple of years ago, and have already revised it once. To this point, it has proven to be a good guidepost in our application of incentive consideration.”
3a. Municipal employee compensation is lagging behind. Most agree salaries should be raised, but figuring out how to pay for it has been a challenge. Budget cuts, dipping into the city’s reserve fund or raising taxes have been suggested as ways to address the issue. What is your solution, both in the near- and long-term?
WILLIAMS: “Growth in revenue by attracting new business and supporting existing ones is a sustainable approach. We can increase revenues by encouraging shopping at local stores. … I don’t know if voters understand how much revenue is denied to the city with online shopping.
“Using reserves is very risky and probably not sustainable year after year. I’m not opposed to asking taxpayers if they will support a tax increase, but I don’t think they will. Then, we’re back to the basic question of how to find the money to pay for raises. It’s a tough public-servant question. I’d like to hear more from the public that do not work for the city.
“If necessary, what do you want cut or do you want to use the reserves (savings) to meet the needs of the City employees? It’s your tax dollars. Ironically, that is where the support for a tax increase could start.”
BAIRD: “For months I’ve advocated for fiscally responsible budgetary increases over the next five years. During the last five years, revenues increased more than $9 million and expenditures increased about the same. However, compensation increases for our employees were not prioritized. We will prioritize and clearly state our plan for the next five years.
“Our employees do not want to be paid the highest or bankrupt our city as many have claimed. They want to be paid a competitive wage and not be insulted by our city leaders. They don’t want to be told they should be happy to have a job when they can go to a neighboring city and make significantly more. They appreciate the benefits they have, but their benefits are similar to neighboring cities. The compensation issue we have is not about money. It’s about showing our employees the respect they deserve and taking care of our own.
“I don’t agree that most agree that salaries should be raised. I have seen little in the last year to come to that conclusion, especially since the council would not work together to allocate the full $2 million in compensation increases for the current fiscal year. The city has sat on $1.6 million for many months. We currently have a healthy reserve fund, well above the minimum reserve fund policy minimum.
“‘Dipping into the city’s reserve fund’ is the political speak of those who don’t want to even try to address the issue. Raising taxes is the political speak of those who want to politicize our employees and especially our represented departments (police, fire, and public works). I cannot advocate for a sales tax increase without seeing our budget projections for the 18-19 fiscal year and without a five-year plan for compensation.”
BINNEY: “It is not fiscally sustainable to dip into the reserve balance to pay for recurring (salary) expenses. That is not what it was designed for, and not how we regained the city’s AAA credit rating.
“We budgeted $2 million dollars this year to address minimum pay levels and relieve some compression. I still do not believe it truly fixes the compression issue, as it basically just raises everyone where they are. We have posted a position as a compensation and benefits specialist to help us going forward in knowing where we are market-wise.
“We are beginning our annual budget process and will look department by department to see if there are cuts or savings that may be realized. Most everyone will agree that we won’t find all we need there, and that to be able to afford today’s increase tomorrow, we will need to look for additional revenue sources.
“While not one to usually advocate for taxes, a use tax would prepare to help level the playing field for our local mom-and-pop retailers from the online behemoths, and a 1/2-cent sales tax in combination would provide funding for at least the next five years. I am of the belief that we may need to call on our citizens and put together a group of folks to help us better understand what all employees want and how that works best for our community.”
3b. Does the city have a revenue problem or a spending problem? How would you solve the issue, whether you believe it’s revenue or spending, moving forward?
WILLIAMS: “It’s a glass half-full or half-empty question. There’s never enough of one or always too much of the other. It only becomes an issue if you’re campaigning on it; I’m not. Wannabe office holders will always use overspending as a negative point to get people excited and angry about incumbent leadership. They claim they can reduce spending, but when they get into office and learn the facts of local government expenses, bond ratings and regulations, suddenly they’re not quite so sure.
“My experience tells me spending and expenses are about right at this point in our history. With a 97,000-plus population that’s still growing, demand for better and safer infrastructure coupled with demand for better services of all types will require more revenue and spending to meet the quality and needs of this community.
“The city manager recently put both issues in front of the current mayor and city council. Interestingly, no one pounced on what should happen. Can both be reduced? I look forward to the opportunity to start driving decisive decision-making on this subject. My approach will be to protect what we have and promote growth for the future.”
BAIRD: “The answer is neither. The city brings in revenue many ways. Revenues have increased nearly $9 million the last five years. I understand some of our revenue sources have declined, but overall our revenues have increased and will continue to do so. As the revenue increased, the city spent money on needed resources. As our revenues continue to increase, we will need to continue to invest in our community, roads, public safety, wages, and more.”
BINNEY: “The premise that we have a problem is one that I am not sure I agree with. We are adjusting to a changing revenue world, where franchise taxes continue to be eroded thanks to Jefferson City and we have been fortunate not to take a drop yet in our retail sales tax revenue, like many cities around the state.
“I think our budget is fairly lean as it is, and we must be careful not to cut things like training and other opportunities that help bring people to work for us. We must also work to find a balance on hiring more employees versus continually paying a lot of overtime.”
4. There is a perception that the city council is dysfunctional, whether it’s trying to create an ethics policy or addressing municipal salaries. What’s one thing you would change about how the council conducts business in an effort to reduce the impact of personality clashes?
WILLIAMS: “I think oftentimes the competitive and sinister nature in people surfaces. What starts out as perhaps an earnest effort to address issues gets mired in an ego-driven desire to prevail. From there, it gets worst.
“My approach would address the division, listen to all sides, try and identify the issues, then frame the discussion. I would seek to open minds, work to avoid misrepresentation of facts, and explain options and consequences. Depending on the issue I also may do this off the dais.”
BAIRD: “I have visited with thousands of citizens during the course of my campaign. I don’t agree that there is an overall perception that our city council is dysfunctional. Our city council did struggle to get some important things done in a timely and professional manner, but progress was made. We can certainly do better.
“Moving forward we will conduct ourselves with the greatest level of professionalism and integrity. I also don’t agree that the perceived failures of city council, such as the delay in passing an ethics policy, were due to personality clashes. They were a result of poor policymaking due to lack of focus on good governance.
“As mayor, I will ensure that our council remains focused on setting good policy, which will involve supporting and helping our committees function at an optimal level. I will help set the expectation that we must come together for the good of our city and be the reflection of our community. We will come together, so that we can get more done in the next four years.”
BINNEY: “The new council will have an opportunity to restore trust with one another. There always seems to be some personality conflicts with elected officials, but being respectful of one another and conducting our meetings in a more effective manner should improve that.”
