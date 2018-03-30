Voter guide for the Lee’s Summit City Council District 2 election

Incumbent Trish Carlyle’s first term is coming to an end, but she believes the experience gained during the last four years is a big reason why Lee’s Summit voters in District 2 should re-elect her to another term.
“I have learned a great deal and feel there is more I can do to help shape the future of our community,” Carlyle said in response to a Lee’s Summit Journal questionnaire. “Despite the many challenges we, as a council have faced, I have maintained a professional demeanor with my colleagues, constituents, staff and developers.”
Carlyle believes that professionalism is needed on a city council to has, at times, lacked respect and decorum.
“I hope that my constituents recognize my dedication and commitment, and give me the opportunity to continue to serve them and our city,” she said.
Challenger John Elkin believes that the skills he’s learned and honed as both an engineer and real estate agent should serve him well on the city council. He hopes voters will give him that chance.
“I solve problems and negotiate for a living,” Elkin said, when asked about his qualifications in the Journal’s questionnaire. “I can promise that the skills I use on a daily basis will be very useful on the city council.”
The Journal asked all mayoral and city council candidates the same series of questions. Carlyle’s and Elkin’s responses are aggregated below:
1. What do you see as the biggest issues facing Lee’s Summit right now and what are the biggest issues you see on the horizon?
CARLYLE: I believe that the division among leaders in our community has to be one of our biggest issues. We all want what is best for our city and we should certainly advocate for the issues we believe in. However, our communications with one another must be handled with professionalism and respect.
We need to ensure we maintain an environment that makes development and redevelopment of our commercial base possible. This growth is imperative in order to maintain the quality of life we have come to expect in Lee’s Summit.
We also need to find a sustainable solution to solve the compensation and salary compression issues for all city employees.
ELKIN: The biggest issue facing Lee’s Summit right now is our city employee compensation. This issue has to be addressed. Lee’s Summit should be at the forefront when it comes to employee compensation, not lagging behind. This doesn’t mean that we need to have the highest paid employees, but we should be among the most competitive.
We also have to address the lack of high-paying jobs that are available within the city. I believe we should focus more on incentivizing engineering firms and other commercial businesses that can provide high paying jobs. This should also include providing incentives for local startups as well as promoting organizations like Velocity to assist these entrepreneurs.
2a. How would you try to attract more commercial and industrial development to Lee’s Summit?
CARLYLE: The environment we, as council members, create is very important in the process of attracting additional development. Also, we have to be able to work constructively with our community partners such as the Chamber of Commerce, Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council and Downtown Main Street.
In addition to working with these groups, I will continue to communicate with my peers, staff, and the community at-large with professionalism and respect.
ELKIN: There is not a one size fits all solution to this issue. Each situation will require research and planning in order to determine the best solution.
Different incentives will be necessary depending on what type of business we are dealing with. Also, I would support the work of the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council in their efforts to attract new businesses to Lee’s Summit.
2b. What types of businesses would you target and why?
CARLYLE: Our focus should be on bringing in businesses that can provide quality jobs for our current residents and attract new residents to our community.
ELKIN: As a city we need to focus more on attracting businesses that can pay high wages as opposed to attracting businesses that pay minimum wage. I also believe it is important to encourage local entrepreneurs to start new businesses in Lee’s Summit.
2c. Are you comfortable with how the city has used development incentives (such as tax increment financing and community improvement district) and why? If anything, what would you change about the use of such incentives?
CARLYLE: I am comfortable with how the city has used development incentives throughout my term. We created a great guide for the use of our incentives to give staff and developers clarity and direction. I believe that each incentive should be looked at individually after it has met the requirements we have laid out in our guide.
ELKIN: I would say that I am semi-comfortable with how the city has used development incentives. The principal issue that I have with the city’s development incentives is with the type of businesses that we are attracting to the city. We need more business that will provide high paying jobs.
3a. Municipal employee compensation is lagging behind. Most agree salaries should be raised, but figuring out how to pay for it has been a challenge. Budget cuts, dipping into the city’s reserve fund or raising taxes have been suggested as ways to address the issue. What is your solution, both in the near- and long-term?
CARLYLE: We need to have an all-hands-on-deck approach to finding a revenue stream that can maintain the much-needed raises. This shouldn’t be solely left up to the Budget Committee.
Coming into the new budget year, we need to look at our budget, figure out where we can cut expenses, change policies and/or add revenues in order to solve the compensation and compression issues. This could be any combination of the topics you have mentioned above. Ultimately, the City Council is accountable to the taxpayers to provide a funding source that is substantial, sustainable and renewable.
ELKIN: My near- and long-term solutions are the same. Budget cuts, dipping into the city’s reserve fund and raising taxes are all on the table. Our city employees deserve and should have their salaries raised. We need to do what we must to make this happen.
I believe this can be done without asking the citizens of Lee’s Summit to pay higher taxes. However, I am not opposed to looking at all options. Lee’s Summit should be a destination city for city employees, not a training ground. I am not in favor of raising taxes.
3b. Does the city have a revenue problem or a spending problem? How would you solve the issue, whether you believe it’s revenue or spending, moving forward?
CARLYLE: We, as a council, have discussed the shrinking revenue streams throughout my entire first term. I understand that some have pointed out the increases in our expenditures over the years. I would respond to that by saying, as the city grows so do our expenditures.
That is not to say that I believe there is no opportunity for minimizing our spending. There are many policies and ordinances that I believe should be analyzed in order to find a solution to our budget challenges.
ELKIN: I believe that the city has both a spending problem and a revenue problem. We should ensure that the city budget is tight. We should also look for ways to increase city revenues without raising taxes.
4. There is a perception that the city council is dysfunctional, whether it’s trying to create an ethics policy or addressing municipal salaries. What’s one thing you would change about how the council conducts business in an effort to reduce the impact of personality clashes?
CARLYLE: I believe it starts with respect for one another, our staff and the public at-large. Our council needs to maintain a professional environment where everyone is heard. The council has established the ground rules; now, we need to be sure we follow them.
We must not only abide by our newly adopted ethics policy but also by the charter, ordinances and statutes that govern us. We must operate in the open and in front of the public with a transparent dialogue.
ELKIN: I cannot promise that I will get along with every member of the council. However, I can promise that I will treat every member of the council with respect. I sincerely believe that every member of city council believes they are doing what they believe is best for the city of Lee’s Summit.
