Harmony rather than acrimony highlights School Board Candidate Forum

What a difference a year makes.
Barely 12 months removed from contentiousness and turmoil, which led to new leadership in the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, harmony ruled the day Tuesday at a School Board Candidate Forum sponsored by the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce at the Gamber Center.
Four candidates faced off during the serious yet congenial forum. Julie Doane, Michael McMenus, Ryan Murdock and John Schuler are vying for two open seats on the R-7 School Board and each answered questions from both Chamber members and the audience.
In an increasingly divided and contentious political climate, the school board candidates found common ground on most topics, which ranged from school vouchers and charter schools to staffing concerns and building overcrowding.
All four candidates expressed unanimous opposition to pending legislation that would appropriate funding from the school district’s budget to fund charter schools and vouchers.
“I’m opposed to this funding, because charter schools do not have the accountability that public schools have,” said Ryan Murdock, a former teacher and the current emergency management coordinator for the city of Raymore.
The accountability question resonated with John Schuler, who would bring more than two decades of teaching experience to the position.
“I’m strongly against taking money from public school,” Schuler said. “Our public schools need to be fully funded. Also, charter schools do not have elected boards. It is not consistent with democracy.”
Michael McMenus, whose campaign platform focuses on the necessity of community engagement and involvement for school and student success, agreed: “We need to educate our friends and neighbors why we’re against vouchers.”
Incumbent Julie Doane also concurred, adding, “We’re all on the same page. I love the diversity of public schools. They create community.”
Other topics included school overcrowding, student safety, teachers’ salaries and benefits, the district’s changing student population, and non-licensed staffing needs.
In order to meet a number current district challenges, from the increased level of mental health issues among students to school safety, the candidates consistently responded that increasing the number of staff in support positions was key.
Murdock sees that in central to maintaining the district’s high academic achievement.
“I would focus on staffing,” he said. “We need to add social workers and other support positions, so these resources are available for all teachers and students.”
And it must be an ongoing effort, Schuler said: “If we eliminate or don’t restore support positions, it will impact students.”
Doane agreed, “The special support staff are specifically helping our struggling kids.”
The candidates tended to respond to school safety questions in broad terms, toughing on gun violence prevention, bullying, fire safety, building security, drugs, and other issues related that impact overall school safety.
The candidates were also asked how they would evaluate, reward, and hold the superintendent accountable — and important question in Lee’s Summit, where acrimony and allegations filtered up from the board and led to the resignation of superintendent David McGehee.
He was replaced last summer by Dr. Dennis Carpenter.
”The board should hold the superintendent accountable to the goals that have been established for him,” Shuler said. “We can reward him for reaching those goals.”
Doane said the superintendent’s accountability should be evaluated not only by the board, but also by school administrators.
“It’s hard for the board to see his interactions with administration,” she said. “I would recommend that people in the school buildings who work with him evaluate him. I would like to see a survey done.”
Two school board members — along with a new mayor and five City Council members — will be elected April 3 during municipal elections in Lee’s Summit.
