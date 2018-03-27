Pleasant Lea Middle School musicians picked for elite national orchestra

Four students from Pleasant Lea Middle School — violist Angel Brock, cellist Isabel Julo and violinists Kailee Loffer and Aaliyah Roland — have been chosen for the 2018 National Middle School Honors Orchestra.
The elite group will perform June 23 at Carnegie Hall in New York. Orchestra members, chosen by a selection board after an audition process, includes students from 44 states, Canada, the Isle of Mann, Mexico and Taiwan.
Pleasant Lea violinist Grace Davis was a first runner-up for the group.
Five will join alumni Hall of Fame
Never miss a local story.
Five Lee’s Summit High School graduates will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame at a banquet scheduled for 6 p.m. April 14.
The honorees are:
▪ Terry Sappenfield, class of 1963: A chemical engineer, Sappenfield retired in 2006 after a 37-year career with what is now Exxon Mobil. Much of his work was in the global arena.
▪ J.R. Hobbs, class of 1974: After earning a law degree from UMKC, Hobbs became a prominent attorney on the area. He started in the Jackson County Public Defender’s office and has built a practice primarily focused on white-collar criminal cases, state criminal matters and complex commercial litigation.
▪ Charles Duane Muckey, class of 1980: Muckey is an airline pilot who logged more than 17,000 hours on domestic and international flights. He has transported college and professional sports teams, Kentucky Derby horses and dolphins bound for SeaWorld in Florida — and now flies an air ambulance for Children’s Mercy Hospital.
▪ Dr. Jennifer Elliott, class of 1990: Elliott completed UMKC’s six-year bachelor’s/MD degree program and is now director of chronic pain management at Saint Luke’s Hospital. She also is a professor of anesthesiology at the UMKC School of Medicine and was the lead editor of the “Handbook of Acute Pain Management.”
▪ Jori Jones Robinson, class of 1995: An Air Force colonel, Robinson is a career military officer with assignments in the U.S. and overseas. She has worked directly for the chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the secretary of the Air Force, the commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe, and the U.S. Cyber Command.
All five honorees have been active in civic and charitable causes as well.
The cost for the banquet is $25, and reservations are required. For more information, call 816-986-2107 or email melodye.wehmhoener@lsr7.net.
Lee’s Summit High School has been inducting graduates into the Hall of Fame for 22 years. Alumni become eligible for the honor 10 years after graduation. Call 816-986-2000 to obtain a nomination forms for the 2018-2019 school year.
NHS members collect goods for Habitat for Humanity
National Honor Society members at Lee’s Summit West High School recently collected a truck and a half worth of used furniture and building supplies — as well some cash — for the Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity.
The drive earlier this month secured materials for the Habitat ReStore locations in Blue Springs and Independence, which sells items at low cost to people who need them while supporting Habitat’s housing mission
Fourteen students braved the wind on a recent Saturday to load items into the ReStore truck. They also developed marketing materials and promoted the drive, which was the first of its type for the school and for the nonprofit.
The Honor Society has been working with Habitat throughout the academic year. More than 60 members took a field trip earlier in the year to tour a Habitat construction site, the Independence ReStore and the Hiram Young School, which is the future home of the Homeowner Education Center.
Students also went door-to-door raising awareness about donating to the ReStore.
Air Force dad donates flag from Afghanistan missions
Major Scott Siems, who was recently deployed in Afghanistan with the U.S. Air Force, has donated a flag flown in his airplane to his son’s school, Trailridge Elementary.
Siems’ son, Gavin, is a student in Shauna Shipman’s first-grade class. During his visit to Trailridge, the major talked to the students about his plane, an A-10 Warthog fighter.
The class had made and sent cards to Siems when he was in Afghanistan.
A tribute to black heroes
During an assembly organized and executed by students from all grades, Hazel Grove Elementary School recently celebrated the contributions made by outstanding black Americans.
The Lee’s Summit High School Jazz Trio — Josh Nazworthy, Justin Henson and Kellen Merrell — also participated. Students chose to honor baseball great Buck O’Neil, former President Barack Obama, entertainer Oprah Winfrey, gymnast Simone Biles, astronaut Joan Higginbotham, and poet/author Langston Hughes.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to the Journal
Comments