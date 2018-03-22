Auditions on tap for ‘Shrek The Musical,’ ‘Next to Normal’

Summit Theatre Group in Lee’s Summit will conduct auditions for two summer productions, “Shrek The Musical” and “Next to Normal,” next week.
Auditions for all interested singers and actors are scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 26-28 at the MCC-Longview Cultural Arts Center, 500 S.W. Longview Road in Lee’s Summit.
There will be three age groups — first to sixth grades, seventh to 12th grades, and 18 and older — for auditions.
“Summit Theatre Group is committed to providing enjoyable live theater experiences for individuals and families and cultivating local talent that allows our community members to feel more connected by supporting the endeavors of their family and friends,” Summit Theatre Group Compnay Manager Ginger Birch said. “Our summer musicals, ‘Next to Normal’ and ‘Shrek,’ will be no different by providing an opportunity for over 100 actors, singers, dancers, and technical crew to be involved on our stage and behind the scenes.”
“Next to Normal,” a Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama that explores mental illness and crisis in a suburban household, is scheduled for June 15-16 and 22-24.
“Shrek The Musical,” which is based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, is scheduled for Aug. 10-12 at Lee’s Summit West High School.
For more information, contact Summit Theatre Group President Ben Martin at 816-522-8387 or visit summittheatre.org/participate/auditions.
Local woman presented WGU Missouri scholarship
WGU Missouri recently presented Lee’s Summit resident Kathy Grace-Caskey with a $2,000 Women in Leadership scholarship.
The presentation took place March 13 at Little Blue Elementary School in the Raytown C-2 School District, where Grace-Caskey works.
She currently is pursuing a master’s of science in Curriculum and Instruction at WGU Missouri.
Fire crew douse trailer fires
The Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded March 21 to a fire that involved two large cargo trailers parked at 1502 S.W. Market St.
The large refrigerated trailers were engulfed in flame outside a truck-repair facility when firefighters arrived. Both trailers were reported to be empty.
Crews worked for a half-hour to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to a third trailer nearby. The cause has not been determined.
Registration open for Arrowhead 5K
Ever dreamed of running onto the field at Arrowhead Stadium? Here’s your chance, sort of.
The Chiefs and Arrowhead Events will host the sixth annual Arrowhead 5K at Arrowhead Stadium at 8 p.m. on June 29.
For the third straight year, participants will finish the race under the lights at the 50-yard line inside Arrowhead Stadium.
The race for runners and walkers will begin in the parking lots around the Truman Sports Complex — which also includes Kauffman Stadium, the home of the Royals. The course also will run along the concourse adjacent to the Hall of Honor presented by Spectrum before finishing at field level.
The race will be timed and the top overall and age-group winners will receive Chiefs tickets.
The cost for the race — which includes a 2018 Arrowhead 5K T-shirt, and post-race celebration on the field, including appearance by the Chiefs Cheerleaders, KC Wolf and additional special guests — is $30 for season ticket members and $35 for the general public before May 1.
The cost goes up to $35 for season ticket members and $40 for the general public from May 2 to June 28 and, if space allows, race-day registration would cost $45 for all participants.
Registration is open now at www.chiefs.com/arrowhead5k and a portion of the proceeds benefit Cornerstones of Care, a nonprofit that promotes safe and healthy communities. For more information about the race, you also may contact Chiefs Fan Experience at 816-920-4237 or email fanexperience@chiefs.com.
Compiled by Tod Palmer, Suburbans Editor
