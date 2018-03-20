District 4 council members host public forum next Monday

Lee’s Summit council members Dave Mosby and Fred DeMoro are hosting an open forum for District 4 residents from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 26 in the cafeteria at Prairie View Elementary School, 501 S.E. Todd George Parkway in Lee’s Summit.
Among the topics expected to be discussed: development and infrastructure, taxes, fire and police department updates. Mosby, DeMoro and some staff members will be available for questions and comments regarding those topics and anything else related to city government.
Repairs on deck along U.S. 50
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced nightly pavement work along U.S. 50 at Third Street, beginning at 7 p.m. on March 21. The work will continue throughout the week, weather-permitting.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane along westbound U.S. 50 at the bridge over Third Street and the off ramp from westbound U.S. 50 onto Third Street will be closed from 7 p.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m.
Crews will close eastbound U.S. 50 and Third Street on and off ramps for pavement repairs from 9 p.m. on March 22 to 6 a.m. on March 23.
Finally, traffic will be reduced to one lane along eastbound U.S. 50 from Third Street to Missouri 291 from 8 p.m. on March 23 until 6 a.m. on March 24.
More road work at Douglas Street Bridge
The Missouri Department of Transportation will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction using the northbound side of the Douglas Street Bridge over Interstate 470 at 9 a.m. on March 26. The southbound lanes will remain closed until approximately mid-June.
Crews will demolish and reconstruct the southbound lanes of the Douglas Street Bridge in what’s being termed Phase 1. Phase 2 of the project eventually will demolish and reconstruct the northbound lanes (east half of the bridge).
During Phase 1, semi-trucks will be allowed to turn left from westbound I-470 onto southbound Douglas Street, but traffic will be able to turn left onto the westbound I-470 ramp from northbound Douglas Street.
There will be two right turn lanes from southbound Douglas Street to westbound I-470.
Semifinalists announced for Junior Design Challenge
Four Kansas City area students will be chosen as finalists this weekend during the inaugural Junior Design Challenge at the 2018 Greater Kansas City Home Show.
The show, which takes place March 23-25 at Bartle Hall, is hosted by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City.
The interior design competition was open to junior high and high school students with each student being asked to design a room based on a theme and specific criteria.
After receiving 30 entries, the Home Builders Association whittled the field to 14 semifinalists who will be invited to Bartle Hall for the announcement of the four finalists at 7 p.m. on March 23.
The finalists, two from middle school and two from high school, will be asked to design a room for a client during a live challenge on March 24 with the winners announced the final day of the show.
The semi-finalists are Demitria Mateja from Lee’s Summit West High School; Avery Ahlers, Katherine Kirby, Liz LaHood and Claire E. Vanderpool, all from Harmony Middle School in Overland Park; Heather Britten, Khadija Ceesay, Peri Johnson, Isabel Alyssa Pierce and Anna Scarlett, all from Olathe South High School; Presley Busenbarrick from Maur Hill-Mount Academy in Atchison, Kan; Brooklyn Griffin and Abigail Sander, both from Olathe East High School; and Brooke Warden, from Olathe Northwest High School.
For show hours, highlights and tickets, visit kchomeshow.com.
Compiled by Tod Palmer, Suburbans Editor
