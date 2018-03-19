New principals chosen for Hawthorn Hill, Summit Tech

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Board of Education has approved two new principals for the next school year.
Troy Hogg, now an elementary school principal in Kirkwood, Mo., will oversee Hawthorn Hill Elementary School, replacing the retiring Carol Germano.
Jeremy Bonnesen will move up to principal of Summit Technology Academy, where he has been assistant principal the last four years. He will replace Elaine Metcalf, who also is retiring.
Hogg has worked for W. W. Keysor Elementary in Kirkwood since 2015 and previously worked as a principal, assistant principal and teacher in the Columbia, Sedalia, Osage and Jefferson City school districts. He served as an exchange teacher in Japan from 2000-2003.
He was named a Missouri STARR Teacher by the state in 1997-98 and was the Osage School District Teacher of the Year for 1995-96.
Hogg earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Lincoln University and a master’s degree in elementary administration from William Woods University. He also has obtained an educational specialist degree and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis, both from from the University of Missouri.
Before going to Summit Technology Academy, Bonneson served as the R-7 district’s lead middle school counselor, lead counselor at Pleasant Lea Middle School, and an English and Spanish teacher at Pleasant Lea. Earlier, he taught English and Spanish at Oak Grove High School.
Bonnesen earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary English and a master’s in school counseling, both from the University of Central Missouri. From St. Louis University, he obtained an education specialist degree and a doctorate, both in in educational leadership.
Science savvy? Lee’s Summit West has it
For the second straight year, a Science Knowledge Bowl team from Lee’s Summit West High School took third place in the Missouri state competition.
Coached by John Gray, the team includes Joshua Foster, Tim Nguyen, Molly Wooster, Micky O’Dell and Kimlan Phan. They went 4-1 during preliminary rounds and won a tie-breaker to face the eventual state champion.
Another West team, coached by Joe Milliano, and consisting of five other students — Stephanie Richardson, Erin Waltz, Maryam Khalil, Lauren Smith and Seth Keep — did not advance from pool play.
Summer school enrollment delayed to April 5
Enrollment dates have changed for elementary summer school in the Lee’s Summit School District.
Instead of March 26, online enrollment will open April 5 for the Elementary Summer Learning Institute and close on April 23. Additional information about the summer sessions also will be available on April 5.
The Elementary Summer Learning Institute will be offered Mondays through Thursdays from June 4 through 28 at six elementary schools.
In addition, Online Summer School will be available to fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students with options tied to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning targets.
Reunion for graduates 50 years ago and earlier on June 10
Anyone who graduated from Lee’s Summit High School at least 50 years ago is invited to the biannual Golden 50 Reunion on June 10.
The event — for the classes of 1968 and earlier — will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school’s fieldhouse, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway. More than 300 people attended the last reunion in June 2016.
Alumni are invited to bring guests. A buffet dinner will be at 1 p.m. with a program to follow. The cost is $16 per person. Attendees are traditionally seated by class, so alumni can renew old friendships and make new ones.
Announcements were to be mailed this month. To make sure you are on the invitation list, to provide a new address or to share contact information on classmates, contact Mary Kate Childers Williams at 816-524-1000 or omamarykate@yahoo.com.
‘Taste of Lee’s Summit’ raises $117,000
The 19th annual “Taste of Lee’s Summit,” which took place March 3 at The Pavilion at John Knox Village, raised $117,230 to support education for the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District community.
“Taste of Lee’s Summit” featured live and silent auctions, entertainment, board games, and cuisine from more than a dozen local restaurants. Nearly 600 guests and 80 volunteers attended.
The theme marked the 25th birthday of the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation, which hosted the event.
R-7 concludes three-year exchange with Chile
Ten Lee’s Summit R-7 families hosted eight students and two adults from Colegio Weston Academy in Santiago, Chile, for about two weeks earlier this month.
The guests, who were here March 2-15, spent time with Spanish classes at all Lee’s Summit R-7 secondary schools. Spanish teachers led tours and planned daily events for the group.
Metro-area outings included The Plaza, where a scavenger hunt took place; the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art; the National World War I Museum; the Federal Reserve Bank Money Museum; the Kansas City Market; Royals Stadium; the Kansas City Zoo; a historic site in Topeka and the Kansas Capitol; and downtown Lee’s Summit, including a visit with the mayor and a tour of Lee’s Summit Fire Headquarters.
The visit concluded a three-year exchange with Chile. A new exchange with a school in Madrid, Spain, will launch during the 2018-19 school year.
