City council reconsiders ordinance for pay increase, which fails second vote

The Lee’s Summit City Council is headed back to the drawing board after its controversial plan to provide pay increases for city employees failed at the last minute to get enough votes for final approval.
Mayor Randy Rhoads on Thursday cast the deciding vote against the measure after council members deadlocked 4-4 on a second reading of an ordinance that would have provided $5.5 million for wage hikes and established a new pay plan.
The council voted 5-3 to approve first reading of the ordinance on March 1, but Councilwoman Diane Seif on Thursday changed her vote to “no,” forcing the tie.
Seif did not comment on her vote during the meeting but said afterward that she felt the issue needed more discussion. For example, she said she didn’t like that the ordinance did not provide for a so-called salary “step” plan for public safety workers, which council members have supported in the past.
The council has been debating the issue since December, when a compensation study determined that the city was paying its workers on average 10 percent below the averages of similarly sized governments and private organizations surveyed. The pay for the city’s police officers, fire fighters and other unionized employees is also lagging, although the amount varies by position.
Opponents of the pay raise plan have generally said they support increasing employee salaries. But they have objected to the lack of a plan to pay for the increases both immediately and in future years. The budget currently has only $1.6 million set aside for raises.
Some members argue that the city has waited too long to address salaries, and the city now struggles to attract and retain good workers. They have suggested paying for the raises by dipping into the city’s reserve fund, which is supposed to protect the city from fiscal emergencies.
A separate ordinance that would have changed city policies to allow such a diversion was also up for a second reading, but Rhoads pulled it off the agenda once the pay-raise plan failed.
Following the vote, council members struggled for a way forward.
Mayor Pro Tem Rob Binney, who voted no, said he favored at least dividing up the existing $1.6 million for salaries and then completing ongoing salary negotiations with unionized workers before developing a more detailed pay plan.
“I think there’s some ideas on a step plan and getting this thing funded,” Binney said. “I think we’re looking at a three-year implementation on how to raise this funding and get everyone on board with that.”
Meanwhile, Councilman Craig Faith, who voted yes, told employees in the audience to not lose hope.
“I don’t know why we can’t get on the same page with this, but I think we should very quickly,” Faith said.
Rhoads himself proposed a slate of options designed to either find money in the existing budget or generate potential future new revenue.
The list included an immediate hiring freeze on all vacancies except for the new director of human resources position and any other jobs considered “mission critical” to the city along with an extensive review of possible budget cuts for unnecessary city operations. He also requested feasibility studies for increasing city property and sales taxes as well as the creation of a “use tax,” which would be levied on purchases made from vendors outside the state of Missouri.
Lastly, Rhoads recommended halting $41,000 in salary increases for the mayor and council members that are scheduled to go into effect May 1.
“That’s not a lot of money, but it sends a message that we’re not going to raise our own salaries,” said Rhoads, who will step down because of term limits following the city election next month.
The council did not immediately act on Rhoads’ suggestions.
Council members voted last month against raising sales taxes or creating a use tax and City Manager Steve Arbo has presented potential budget cuts, but they haven’t attracted more serious study.
In other business, the council accepted the results of a study by the city’s Health Education Advisory Board recommending the city oppose any attempts at the state level to legalize marijuana for medical or recreational use.
Proponents for marijuana legalization in Missouri are working to put the issue of the November ballot. If a ballot measure is successful, the advisory board recommended the council pass a pair of ordinances designed to prohibit the sale of all forms of marijuana within the city and establish zoning restrictions on marijuana dispensaries.
Ed Kraemer and Steve Salanski, a pair of physicians who lead the advisory board, discussed a long list of studies and statistics they said showed the effects marijuana could have on area youth.
“The potential statewide legalization of marijuana presents multiple public health and public safety concerns in Lee’s Summit,” Kraemer said.
The council in 2016 passed a resolution expressing their opposition to marijuana legalization.
City Attorney Brian Head advised against the council approving the advisory board’s ordinances now, recommending they wait until a measure is actually on the ballot so they can ensure their ordinances could be properly targeted.
Council members also voted unanimously to reauthorize two sales taxes — a half-cent tax for capital improvements and a quarter-cent tax for parks — that were scheduled to expire next month. Voters approved reauthorizing the taxes during elections in 2016 and last year.
David Twiddy: dtwiddy913@gmail.com
