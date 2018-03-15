Mayor, city council decree March 30 as ‘Special Needs Day’ in Lee’s Summit

Thanks, in part, to the efforts of Autism Outreach Fellowship, the city of Lee’s Summit has designated Friday, March 30, as “Special Needs Day” via a proclamation that was recently apprved by Mayor Randy Rhoads and the Lee’s Summit City Council.
The proclamation recognizes special-needs families in Lee’s Summit, encourages local business to participate in activities geared toward those families, and helps raise social awareness in the city.
There will be a special event for special-needs families — including sensory-friendly activities for all adults and kids (not just those with special needs along with information booths — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 31, at Lee’s Summit Fire Station No. 1, 207 S.E. Douglas St., and at VFW Jack Ray Post 5789, 329 S.E. Douglas St.
It will be in conjunction with Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Bunny Hop, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on March 31 at Howard Station Park.
“We would love to see many families and children at this event celebrating the special needs and diversity of Lee’s Summit,” Debbie Stoddard, owner of Budget Blinds and secretary of Autism Outreach Fellowship, said in a release announcing the proclamation. “I hope we all can support the efforts to promote the role of special needs families in our bustling city by donating your time and talents to Special Needs Day activities.”
For more information, call Betty Sharp at 816-769-3554.
Green Lantern Car Washes set for name change
All Green Lantern Car Washes will operate under a new name, Charlie’s Car Wash, beginning in May. The name change honors company found Charlie Walker, who died in 2012. Customers helped spur the name change via a survey.
“Our family and staff are very happy and excited to be able to honor our dad, grandpa, founder and dear friend in this way,” Trace Walker, Charlie’s son and the current company president, said in a release announcing the rebranding.
The car-wash chain has seven Midwest locations, including five — Independence, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Olathe and Overland Park — in the Kansas City area.
Company ownership and the core services offered won’t change, but customers can expect to see new logos and signage.
Lions Club Pancake Breakfast slated for March 24
The Lee’s Summit Lions Club’s 61st annual Pancake Breakfast is scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, at Unity Inn at Unity Village, 1901 N.W. Blue Parkway.
All you can eat pancakes will be served with sausage, juice and coffee by Chris Cakes
Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children under age 12. Proceeds benefit the community and aid research for the blind.
