Summit Christian students enjoy taste of other cultures with International Festival

Hundreds of people “traveled” through the continents — sampling food, participating in games, and connecting with people from other countries — during the sixth annual International Festival at Summit Christian Academy.
The event on Feb. 23 also included cultural performances, starting with the Parade of Flags. Other presentations featured the “erhu” Chinese instrument, Peruvian dancing, poetry readings and performances from SCA’s ukulele club, choirs, and symphonic orchestra.
Fourteen international students attend Summit Christian this year.
FBLA project promotes literacy
Never miss a local story.
The Lee’s Summit West High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter, or FBLA, recently teamed up with elementary schools to promote literacy.
The project, called “Love to Read, Learn to Lead, Prepare to Succeed,” was led by FBLA members Lina Elkishawi, Ryann Elliff and Jenni Plaskett. Love for reading was incoporated into the concept, because the effort took place over two weeks that included Valentine’s Day.
At Longview Farm and Cedar Creek elementary schools, project organizers encouraged the younger students to donate new or gently used books to the local organization Literacy KC. Together, the schools collected 4,360 books.
In addition, the FBLA members read to younger students during the Kids Country before- and after-school programs at each elementary school.
The students will take their project to the FBLA State Competition, scheduled for April in Springfield.
SCA grad appointed to Air Force Academy
William Finch, a 2017 graduate of Summit Christian Academy, was appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy. He will enter the school in the fall of 2018.
Candidates must be nominated by a member of Congress to be eligible for a military academy. U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver nominated Finch for his academic achievements, leadership, volunteer activities and athletic accomplishments.
National DECA award
Baylie Andersen, a senior at Lee’s Summit West High School, received a 2018 DECA Emerging Leader Honor Award.
DECA, a national career and technical student organization, presented the awards to honor students studying marketing, finance, hospitality and management. Recipients must be a DECA member, a senior in high school and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or above.
Winners are judged for being academically prepared, community-oriented, professionally responsible, and experienced leaders through participation in DECA.
Teens star in musical update of ‘Freaky Friday’
Thirty teenagers from across the Kansas City area will perform live on stage in a new musical version of Disney’s “Freaky Friday” as a prelude to release of the feature film.
Disney announced last fall that the film was in production and Music Theatre Kansas City, or MTKC, was chosen to be part of the Disney Theatrical Productions Pilot Program, which mounts theater productions of a Disney musical before its general release.
The performances will be in MTKC’s new home inside the B&B Theatres Shawnee complex at Interstate 435 and Midland Drive. The local production will be used as a guide for Disney, as it prepares to release the film later this year.
“Freaky Friday, A New Musical” tells the story of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter, who magically swap bodies and have one day to put things right before mom’s wedding. The production’s live orchestra includes professional and student musicians.
Show times are 7 p.m. on March 16 as well as 2 and 7 p.m. on March 17-18.
Tickets are available through www.mtkc.org or at www.bbtheatres.com. They also can be bought in person at the B&B Theatres Shawnee box office.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to the Journal
Comments