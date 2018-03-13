Auditions set for April in annual Lee’s Summit CARES Presents: Got Talent competition

The eighth season of Lee’s Summit CARES Presents: Got Talent gets underway April 19 with auditions at MCC-Longview’s Cultural Arts Center on campus at 500 S.W. Longview Road in Lee’s Summit.
The annual citywide youth talent contest is open to musicians, entertainers, and performers who are 18 years old or younger and reside in the Kansas City area.
More than $6,000 in scholarships will be available at this year’s competition in Lee’s Summit.
Producers will select the top 20 acts from auditions, advancing them to the main event June 9 at the Lee’s Summit High School Performing Arts Center.
Never miss a local story.
“Got Talent just keeps getting more and more exciting every year,” Lee’s Summit CARES Executive Director Rachel Segobia said. “The event has grown to be one of the most popular in the community each year and we are thrilled to be able to offer scholarship money and an amazing live performance that all families can come out and enjoy.”
Audition applications are available online at LSTalent.com.
I-470 lane closures this weekend at James A. Reed
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s ongoing Interstate 470 bridge rehabilitation project between Three Trails Crossing, formerly the Grandview Triangle, and I-70 will necessitate more lane closures during the weekend.
In preparation for work on the James A. Reed bridge, westbound and eastbound lanes of I-470 will be reduced intermittently to one lane beginning at 6 a.m. on March 17 until approximately 8 p.m. on March 18.
Most of the day Saturday, lanes will be shifted to the outside lane of I-470 to allow for striping work. Once completed, traffic will be opened up to two lanes again in both directions by 8 p.m. on March 17.
However, at 8 a.m. on March 18, westbound and eastbound I-470 will be reduced to one lane and shifted to the inside lanes as crews install barriers. After the barriers are completed, traffic will return to two lanes in each direction for the remainder of bridge rehabilitation.
All work is weather-permitting and construction along the I-470 corridor is expected to cause significant traffic jams through November 2018.
Motorists are reminded to use the “zipper” merge technique, as research shows traffic moves more smoothly when drivers utilize both lanes until reaching the defined merge area then merge from alternating lanes like a zipper into the open lane.
Lane closure coming to Douglas Street Bridge
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced it will close the outside lane of the southbound Douglas Street bridge over Interstate 470 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 15.
The lane closure will allow a crew to install temporary traffic lights before planned rehabilitation of the bridge, which is scheduled to begin March 30. All work is weather-permitting.
Compiled by Tod Palmer, Suburbans Editor
Comments