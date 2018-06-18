Everything’s waiting for you at Lee’s Summit’s Downtown Days Festival

This weekend, the annual Downtown Days Festival is serving up three days of fun, food and festivities.
Whether it’s a pony ride or a spin on a Tilt-a-Whirl, dancing to a great band or scoring an autograph from your favorite athlete, Downtown Days, June 1-3, is a great place to kick off summer.
Presented by Lee’s Summit Medical Center, the festival, a major fundraiser for Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street, will feature carnival rides, a sports zone, festival food, handcrafted goods, two beer tents offering craft beer and a schedule packed with family-friendly activities.
Music, dance and entertainment enthusiasts will want to stay close to the Depot Stage, where this year’s lineup includes everything from rock to blues, and Irish dance to Zumba. The Elders, an Irish-American folk rock band and popular local favorite, will headline the festival on Saturday evening. All Depot Stage events are free, and the schedule also includes a trick-performing team of high-flying canines from Sit Means Sit, demonstrations by Mad Science of Greater Kansas City and more.
For those who love festival food, dozens of vendors will be on hand. While funnel cakes, turkey legs and other popular fare are certainly on the menu, the options don’t stop there.
“If you like barbecue, this is the place to find barbecue,” said Julie Cook, Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street events director.
A new vendor, Winkle Concessions, will be making its debut at this year’s festival.
“Winkle has bacon-wrapped chicken, deep-fried bacon with glaze, and chocolate-dipped bacon,” Cook said. “They’re ‘bacon extraordinaire.’ ”
Artisan vendors will offer everything from all-natural bath and beauty products to hand-embroidered apparel. Also debuting this year is Pink Maisy, a local boutique that will showcase its clothing items from a 30-foot bus rather than the usual tent.
At the Sports & Autograph Booth, sports fans can snap selfies or snap up autographs from members of local sports teams and their mascots. The adjacent Kids’ Street venue will offer games, face-painting, live fairytale characters, pony rides and a petting zoo.
New to the festival this year is the Lee’s Summit Medical Center Sports Zone, where children of all ages can play inflatable sports-themed games, or relax and recharge in the “Cool Zone,” a shaded seating area.
For those who can’t get enough Ferris wheel or roller coaster rides, Sunday is carnival wristband day. Kids (and kids at heart) can purchase a wristband to twist and whirl and twirl on unlimited rides during festival hours.
