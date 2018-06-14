At a 50-year high school reunion, Lee's Summit natives embrace nostalgia, fellowship

In the gym where they once attended pep rallies and basketball games, Lee’s Summit High School alumni came together once again on Sunday.
The biennial Golden 50 class reunion held in the high school’s field house honored two more classes this year: 1967 and 1968.
At the beginning of the event, Ken Davis — a committee member from the class of 1962 — made them raise their right hands and promise to always stay proud of their Tiger roots.
Then, together with alumni from classes going as far back as 1940, they sang the school song, “LSHS Here’s To Thee.”
“If you look around, you won’t see anyone reading the lyrics,” Davis said. “We all know the song by heart because we’ve sung it here so many times.”
This year, about 475 people attended the event. Many alumni came from across the country to catch up with their classmates, some of whom they hadn’t seen since graduating 50 years ago.
“It’s kind of like deja vu,” said Kay Broaddus Botel, a class of 1961 alum who came from Tucson, Ariz. “It’s fun to relive some of those memories that were just so good. This was a primo high school.”
For several of those who still live in Missouri, seeing their classmates isn’t unusual. Many classes hold annual, quarterly and even monthly get- togethers.
“It’s a close-knit support group,” said Pamela Taylor Holstead of her 1968 graduating class, which holds a dinner attended by 30 to 50 people at least four times a year.
Holstead, who lives in the Ozarks, said that when the time comes for her and her husband to give up their lake house, they’ll likely move back to Lee’s Summit to be closer to her classmates.
“They’ve all become my family,” she said. “It’s just great to know you have those people there.”
One of Holstead’s classmates, Chuck Conine, donated a 4-minute 8 millimeter movie of the 1968 homecoming parade to the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit. On Friday night of their 50th reunion weekend, the class sat down at the museum to watch the video together.
“Everybody was just enthralled,” Conine said. “They were all pointing when they noticed themselves in the video. I received a lot of gratitude for bringing the movie.”
Sunday’s ceremony lasted for a few hours, and allowed alumni to catch up over lunch. John Faulkenberry, the high school’s current principal, delivered a speech about the current state of the high school.
After an invocation, Davis asked everyone to take a moment of silence for deceased classmates before recognizing classes’ veterans, hall of fame members and the reunion committee.
The classes of the late 1960s went through a lot together, Holstead said. It was a time of great political change and turmoil, and they saw several classmates head to Vietnam after graduating.
But their high school memories remain happy.
“It was a time when a lot of our extracurricular activities revolved around the school,” she said. “We all showed up for basketball games here. It was just where we all came together.”
