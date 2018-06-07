State runner-up Titans dominate all-conference soccer team

Kassidy Newsom of Lee’s Summit West was selected player of the year on the Suburban Gold all-conference girls soccer team announced recently.
Newsom, a senior midfielder, recorded a team-high 21 goals and 10 assists for West, which ended the season 23-2 after placing second in the Class 4 state tournament. She has signed to play next year at St. Louis University.
West senior forward Kara Privitera, who scored 15 goals and has signed with Iowa State, joined Newsom with three other Titans selected first-team all-conference. Also selected were defenders Makayla Martin and Carsyn Overin and midfielder Grace Heenan.
West coach Shaun Owens was selected the conference coach of the year. Owens guided the Titans to an undefeated record in conference play and a second consecutive appearance in the Class 4 state tournament.
Alison Walls of Class 4 state champion Park Hill is the conference’s offensive player of the year. Park Hill’s Aleece Noble was selected defensive player of the year while Alaina Werremeyer of Blue Springs South was tabbed goalkeeper of the year.
Suburban Gold All-Conference girls soccer team
First Team
Goalkeeper: Alaina Werremeyer, so., Blue Springs South
Backs: Aleece Noble, jr., Park Hill; Makayla Martin, sr., Lee’s Summit West; Carsyn Overin, sr., Lee’s Summit West.
Midfielders: Kassidy Newsom, sr., Lee’s Summit West; Grace Heenan, sr., Lee’s Summit West; Amanda Sampson, sr., Lee’s Summit; Taylor Gardner, sr., Blue Springs South.
Forwards: Alison Walls, sr., Park Hill; Kara Privitera, sr., Lee’s Summit West; Brie Severns, so., Blue Springs South.
Second team
Goalkeeper: Tori Hunter, sr., Lee’s Summit West.
Backs: Ashton Warren, sr., Blue Springs South; Parker Croft, fr., Raymore-Peculiar; Emma Willard, jr., Lee’s Summit North.
Midfielders: Dragana Andonovski, so., Park Hill; Sydney Dosch, jr., Raymore-Peculiar; Taylor Reid, so., Lee’s Summit West; Cara Panarisi, sr., Lee’s Summit North.
Forwards: Kaylie Rock, jr., Lee’s Summit North; Kennady Orlick, sr., Raymore-Peculiar; Emma Beltz, fr., Raymore-Peculiar.
Honorable mention
Goalkeepers: Bailie Prier, jr., Lee’s Summit; Kelbey Emerson, sr., Park Hill.
Backs: Shaylyn McKenna, sr., Lee’s Summit; Sara George, sr., Lee’s Summit; Kennedy Gunter, fr., Lee’s Summit; Payton Watson, so., Park Hill; Grace Wineinger, so., Park Hill; Olivia Noble, fr., Park Hill; Morgan Houston, jr., Raymore-Peculiar; Katie Cole, sr., Blue Springs; Emma Edzards, sr., Lee’s Summit West; Hailey Paulson, sr., Lee’s Summit West; Hailey Englund, jr., Lee’s Summit North.
Midfielders: Elle Seck, fr., Lee’s Summit; Brooke Wasko, jr., Lee’s Summit; Jayden Dorrell, fr., Park Hill; Jordan Austin, fr., Park Hill; Morgan Bayers, sr., Raymore-Peculiar; Mady Cates, so., Blue Springs; Halle Hill, jr., Lee’s Summit North; Madelyn Robinson, jr., Lee’s Summit North; Joanie Westcoat, jr., Lee’s Summit North; Keely Adams, sr., Lee’s Summit North; Sammi Fulson, sr., Lee’s Summit West.
Forwards: Izzy Shackelford, sr., Lee’s Summit; Kayla Deaver, sr., Lee’s Summit; Faith Durham, fr., Raymore-Peculiar; Olivia Isaacks, sr., Blue Springs.
