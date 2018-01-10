City Hall hosts first ‘Meet the Artist’ reception of 2018 next week

The city of Lee’s Summit will host a “Meet the Artist” reception Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in the lobby of City Hall. From January until mid-April, the work of a local artist, Eric Doucette, will be on display at City Hall. Doucette specializes in creative finishes unique for homes or businesses. His painted finishes include murals, faux finishes, wood graining, glazing, and custom hand-drawn designs, according to a news release about the upcoming event. Eric Doucette