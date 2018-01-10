City Hall hosts first ‘Meet the Artist’ reception of 2018 next week

‘Meet the Artist’ scheduled Jan. 18 at City Hall
The city of Lee’s Summit will host its first “Meet the Artist” reception of 2018 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the lobby of City Hall, 220 S.E. Green Street. From January until mid-April, the work of a local artist, Eric Doucette, will be on display at City Hall.
Doucette specializes in creative finishes unique for homes or businesses. His painted finishes include murals, faux finishes, wood graining, glazing, and custom hand-drawn designs, according to a news release about the upcoming event. Other applications he provides are metallic leaf and metal patina finishes, antiquing and distressed finishes, concrete staining, plaster finishes, and faux stone.
Doucette’s work was recognized locally at the Summit Art Festival, where he was selected as a “Best of Show” winner in 2016.
“It’s art through the ages,” Doucette said in a statement. “I work primarily with ornamental design and my medium is tinted plaster. When you look at these pieces, you may want to think they’re painted pieces, but when you get a little bit closer you see the depth in these pieces, you see the character of these pieces and the old world effects.”
The city’s “Meet the Artist” event on Jan. 18 will give the public an opportunity to see Doucette’s artwork and learn firsthand about his inspiration and process.
Light hors d’oeuvres and wine sampling will be available courtesy of Third Street Social.
The public is invited to this free event.
Chamber taking nominations for ‘Truly the Best Business of the Year’
The Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce announced earlier this month that its accepting nominations for the 2018 “Truly the Best Business of the Year” awards.
The Chamber will recognize four businesses in separate award categories: nonprofit, a business with five or less full-time employees, a business with six to 20 full-time employees, and a business with more than 20 full-time employees.
To be nominated, the business or nonprofit must be a Chamber member and must be in business a minimum of three years, along with other criteria as required by the Chamber.
The deadline is Jan. 26 to nominate a business for a “Truly the Best” award.
For more information, visit the Chamber’s website or call Tim Arbeiter at 816-524-2424.
