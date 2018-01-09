Broncos wrestler to runner-up finish at Bonner Springs tournament

Lee’s Summit North had three individual champions and took second place in the Dick Burns Wrestling Classic on Jan. 6 at Bonner Springs, Kan.
Jaden Duran won the Broncos’ first individual title in the 138-pound weight class, scoring a 16-6 major decision against Jose Lopez of Bonner Springs in the final.
North’s Adrian Castaneda later took first at 160 with a 9-2 decision versus Tyler Newrocki of Bellevue (Neb.) East in the final, and Logan Thornton won the 195 title with a 1-0 decision over Jeffery Schartz of Paola, Kan.
North also had six other wrestlers place in the top six, led by Triston Jones’ second-place finish at 145. Lane Overton (152) and Zane Ragland (182) placed third, while Peyton Kramer (120) and Hunter Ross (126) took fourth and A.J. Cox (170) finished sixth.
Never miss a local story.
North scored 187 team points to finish behind champion Bonner Springs (254.5) in the 15-team tournament.
Excelsior Springs tournament
Summit Christian Academy brought home two first-place trophies and Lee’s Summit West snagged three Jan. 6 at the Excelsior Springs Tiger Classic.
SCA senior Brett Campbell continued his undefeated season with a first-place finish in the 195-pound weight class. Campbell, the Class 1 state champion at 182 pounds last season, improved to 25-0 with an 11-4 decision versus St. Joseph-Benton’s Curtis Weston in the final.
Braeden Campbell also took first in the 152-pound weight class for Summit Christian. Campbell, 27-1, finished with a 2-1 decision over Lawson’s Cade Killingsworth in the final round.
Summit Christian also had Casey Noel place fifth in the 132B division, Cooper Reib fifth at 126B, Noah Rash seventh at 138, Andrew Stricklin fifth at 170B and Max Park sixth at 285.
West’s Owen Smith (120), Morgan Potts (138) and Thomas Brown (170) all won titles.
Smith (17-10), a freshman, beat Hillsboro’s James Short 3-1 in overtime during the championship match, while Potts (21-7) pinned St. Joseph-Benton’s Hunter Armstrong in the final and Brown (25-3) toppled Van Horn’s Kenny Maluia 5-2 in his final round.
West’s Noah Yarborough finished second in the 126B division, losing a 15-4 major decision against Lawson’s Norman Sizemore in the final round.
Corbin Copsey also finished second for the Titans at 152, as did Roman Bushek at 160 and Mathias Ham of the Titans’ JV at 152B. West also had Chase Hammonds place third at 132B, Jacob Moore sixth at 145 and Zach Moore fifth at 195.
Comments