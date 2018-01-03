‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ ride for Special Olympics Missouri set for Saturday

‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ ride for Special Olympics Missouri set Jan. 6
The Lee’s Summit Police Department announced this week that officers will participate in a charity ride called “Freezin’ for a Reason” on Jan. 6.
The ride will raise money for athletes in the Special Olympics Missouri programs.
Doors open at 10 a.m. and registration will begin at 11 a.m. on Jan. 6 at Gail’s Harley Davidson, 5900 E. Missouri 150 in Grandview. Waffles and hot beverages will be served.
Never miss a local story.
Participants will be riding in Jeeps, motorcycles, and convertibles. The ride starts at 1 p.m. from Gail’s Harley Davidson in Grandview and ends at Stuey McBrew’s, 321 S.E. Main St. in Lee’s Summit.
There will be a complimentary chili dinner followed by a charity auction.
The event is open to the public.
For more information about Special Olympics Missouri, visit somo.org.
Broncobots to host pancake breakfast Saturday
FIRST Robotics season kicks off on Jan. 6 and the Lee’s Summit North High School Broncobots team is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser to celebrate.
The community-wide breakfast of pancakes and sausage, which costs $6, will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Lee’s Summit North High School commons, 901 NE Douglas St.
There also will be a silent auction, and all community members are invited to attend and support the robotics team.
The live NASA broadcast of the robotics kickoff will be shown in North’s performing arts center at 9 a.m. It’s the official start of the season for FIRST robotics teams throughout the world as the broadcast will reveal the details for the 2018 game, Power Up.
Lee’s Summit Journal editor Tod Palmer contributed to this report.
Comments