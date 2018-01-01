Bernard Campbell basketball teams give assist to community food drive

The girls and boys basketball teams at Bernard Campbell Middle School put their teamwork skills to use last month at the Coldwater Food Pantry in Lee’s Summit.
The teams helped set up for a community dinner, unloaded and sorted holiday gifts, and helped prepare for the busiest time of the year for the pantry.
Coldwater’s Friends Day Food Pantry is generally open from noon to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month or by appointment at other times.
Volunteers distribute three bags of groceries to an average of 120 families during each Friends Day.
Drivers also deliver groceries to 40 to 50 homebound seniors each Friends Day through the Senior Mobile Pantry.
Cellist becomes first SCA student to play in youth symphony
For the first time, a Summit Christian Academy student has been selected to play in the Kansas City Youth Symphony, an ensemble of nearly 500 student musicians in fifth through 12th grades who come together each week for enhanced music education and practice.
SCA freshman cellist Benjamin Schwab was chosen to play in the Youth Symphony’s Debut Orchestra. After an extensive area-wide audition process, Schwab performed with the orchestra’s fall concert at Johnson County Community College.
Career center student inducted into honor society
Caleb McCommon of Lee’s Summit West High School was among 45 Cass Career Center students recently inducted into the center’s chapter of the National Technical Honor Society.
McCommon is studying fire science at Cass Career Center, which serves students from a number of area school districts. It is operated by the Harrisonville district.
The four criteria for honor society membership are scholarship, character, attendance and leadership. Students must excel in all four areas to qualify.
Global studies event coming to Innovation Campus
The community is invited next week to learn more about international studies programs offered through Summit Technology Academy and the University of Central Missouri.
The International Relations Council’s free networking event is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 N.W. Innovation Parkway in Lee’s Summit.
Those attending will be able to sample food from local ethnic restaurants, talk with internationally minded business people and foreign students attending college or high school here, check out all the offerings at Summit Technology Academy, visit with University of Central Missouri faculty members, and learn how the university is using a federal grant to transform its International Studies Department curriculum.
For more information, contact Curtis Cook at curtis.cook@lsr7.net.
Friendships grow across classrooms
Through a weekly playgroup, children in the CLASS program at Sunset Valley Elementary School are forging peer friendships that CLASS teacher Carrie Connatser says are changing her students’ lives for the better.
CLASS stands for Communication, Language and Social Skills. Each student in the program for children with special needs gets together each week with three to four peers from regular education classrooms.
The peer groups remain consistent throughout the year, so friendships can form.
Nominations sought for teaching awards
Nominations are being accepted through Jan. 31 for the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce Excellence In Teaching/R-7 Teacher of the Year Award.
Twelve teachers will receive the Excellence In Teaching Award, and each will become a finalist for the R-7 district’s annual Teacher of the Year Award. That winner then competes for Missouri State Teacher of the Year.
Any teacher, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, any guidance counselor, or any library/media specialist is eligible.
Former Excellence In Teaching Award winners are eligible to interview for the R-7 School District Teacher of the Year Award if nominated, although they cannot win the Excellence In Teaching Award again.
Nomination forms will be sent home with students this month.
Anyone wanting a form also may visit www.lsr7.org and select the Excellence In Teaching and Teacher of the Year option or call 816-986-1017.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to The Star
