Lee’s Summit Sunrise Rotary Club’s 10th annual Empty Bowls event is scheduled 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Longview Mansion, 1200 S.W. Longview Park Drive in Lee’s Summit. Money raised from the event will help provide food for Lee’s Summit residents in need.
Lee’s Summit Sunrise Rotary Club’s 10th annual Empty Bowls event is scheduled 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Longview Mansion, 1200 S.W. Longview Park Drive in Lee’s Summit. Money raised from the event will help provide food for Lee’s Summit residents in need. Provided photo
Lee’s Summit Sunrise Rotary Club’s 10th annual Empty Bowls event is scheduled 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Longview Mansion, 1200 S.W. Longview Park Drive in Lee’s Summit. Money raised from the event will help provide food for Lee’s Summit residents in need. Provided photo

Lee's Summit Journal

Annual Empty Bowls event to benefit needy families set for Feb. 3

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

January 01, 2018 11:25 AM

10th annual Empty Bowls event Feb. 3

Lee’s Summit Sunrise Rotary Club’s 10th annual Empty Bowls event is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Longview Mansion, 1200 S.W. Longview Park Drive in Lee’s Summit.

Money raised from the event will help provide food for Lee’s Summit residents in need.

Proceeds will benefit One Good Meal, which serves meals to seniors and local people who are homebound, and other local charities that help provide food to people in need.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tickets are $50 each. Each person will receive a ceramic bowl crafted by a local artist.

Attendees will receive samples of soups, homemade breads, and desserts from local restaurants at the event. Wine, beer, and soft drinks also will be available.

In addition, the event features an auction of unique items.

Sunrise Rotary has donated more than $100,000 to local food charities from the past nine years of the Empty Bowls events.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Carl Froeschle at 816-805-5385 or visit www.lssunriserotary.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title

    Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt made his one carry in the 27-24 victory over the Broncos count on Dec. 31, 2017. It gave him the NFL rushing title.

Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title

Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title 0:28

Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title
Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver 2:14

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver
Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special' 0:27

Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special'

View More Video