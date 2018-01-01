Annual Empty Bowls event to benefit needy families set for Feb. 3

10th annual Empty Bowls event Feb. 3
Lee’s Summit Sunrise Rotary Club’s 10th annual Empty Bowls event is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Longview Mansion, 1200 S.W. Longview Park Drive in Lee’s Summit.
Money raised from the event will help provide food for Lee’s Summit residents in need.
Proceeds will benefit One Good Meal, which serves meals to seniors and local people who are homebound, and other local charities that help provide food to people in need.
Tickets are $50 each. Each person will receive a ceramic bowl crafted by a local artist.
Attendees will receive samples of soups, homemade breads, and desserts from local restaurants at the event. Wine, beer, and soft drinks also will be available.
In addition, the event features an auction of unique items.
Sunrise Rotary has donated more than $100,000 to local food charities from the past nine years of the Empty Bowls events.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call Carl Froeschle at 816-805-5385 or visit www.lssunriserotary.com.
