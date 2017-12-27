The Mid-Continent Public Library will kick off a new schedule of hours at each of its branches in January. Additionally, January marks the return of the library’s annual Winter Reading Challenge for adults.
The Mid-Continent Public Library will kick off a new schedule of hours at each of its branches in January. Additionally, January marks the return of the library’s annual Winter Reading Challenge for adults. Mid-Continent Public Library
The Mid-Continent Public Library will kick off a new schedule of hours at each of its branches in January. Additionally, January marks the return of the library’s annual Winter Reading Challenge for adults. Mid-Continent Public Library

Lee's Summit Journal

Mid-Continent Public Library branches kicking off new hours, launching reading challenge

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

December 27, 2017 12:14 AM

Mid-Continent Public Library branches kicking off new hours, launching reading challenge

The Mid-Continent Public Library will kick off a new schedule of hours at each of its branches in January.

The library system announced in October that it will offer extended weekend hours at each of its 31 branches across the Kansas City area, including two in Lee’s Summit. The new hours of operation go into effect Jan. 2, 2018. For a complete list of branch hour changes, visit mymcpl.org/newhours.

Additionally, January marks the return of the library’s annual Winter Reading Challenge for adults. This year’s theme is “Shelf of Suspects,” and the list of recommended titles includes a broad range of mysteries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The reading challenge begins Jan. 15, 2018 and runs through March 15, 2018. Participants can earn a limited-edition mug for reading five books, plus the chance to win exclusive prizes. For more information, visit mymcpl.org/winterreading.

To learn more about other MCPL programs available during the month of January, visit mymcpl.org/events.

LS Garden Club to meet Jan. 9

The Lee’s Summit Garden Club is scheduled to meet from 7 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Winterset Park Community Center, 2505 S.W. Wintercreek Drive in Lee’s Summit.

The guest speaker will be a master gardener.

Refreshments are provided. The meeting is open to the public.

For more information, visit www.leessummitgardenclub.org or call 816-914-3970.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kansas City's year in sports

    More than the games, the year 2017 in Kansas City sports will be remembered for who arrived and who departed, starting with the shocking death of young Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura.

Kansas City's year in sports

Kansas City's year in sports 0:45

Kansas City's year in sports
A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 71 led to lane closures 0:23

A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 71 led to lane closures
The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County 1:13

The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County

View More Video