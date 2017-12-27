Mid-Continent Public Library branches kicking off new hours, launching reading challenge
The Mid-Continent Public Library will kick off a new schedule of hours at each of its branches in January.
The library system announced in October that it will offer extended weekend hours at each of its 31 branches across the Kansas City area, including two in Lee’s Summit. The new hours of operation go into effect Jan. 2, 2018. For a complete list of branch hour changes, visit mymcpl.org/newhours.
Additionally, January marks the return of the library’s annual Winter Reading Challenge for adults. This year’s theme is “Shelf of Suspects,” and the list of recommended titles includes a broad range of mysteries.
The reading challenge begins Jan. 15, 2018 and runs through March 15, 2018. Participants can earn a limited-edition mug for reading five books, plus the chance to win exclusive prizes. For more information, visit mymcpl.org/winterreading.
To learn more about other MCPL programs available during the month of January, visit mymcpl.org/events.
LS Garden Club to meet Jan. 9
The Lee’s Summit Garden Club is scheduled to meet from 7 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Winterset Park Community Center, 2505 S.W. Wintercreek Drive in Lee’s Summit.
The guest speaker will be a master gardener.
Refreshments are provided. The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, visit www.leessummitgardenclub.org or call 816-914-3970.
