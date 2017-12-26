Logan Cheadle, Missouri seniors help revive program’s flagging fortunes

Missouri senior cornerback Logan Cheadle (right) intercepted a pass intended for Missouri State Bears wide receiver Jalen Esters (left) on Sept. 2 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Cheadle and the Tigers have won six straight games after a 1-5 start and will face Texas at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 in the Texas Bowl, the program’s first bowl since 2014. ALLISON LONG along@kcstar.com