Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate KC raises more than $30K for tiny home

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate KC raises more than $30K for Veteran’s Community Project
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) Kansas City Homes announced recently that it exceeded its goal of $30,000 to build a second tiny home for the Veteran’s Community Project.
Eight area BHGRE Kansas City Homes offices, including the College Boulevard, Prairie Village/State Line, Blue Valley, Leawood, Plaza/Kansas City, Liberty, Northland, and Lee’s Summit real estate offices, created unique fundraisers to reach the $30,000 goal.
To date, Veteran’s Community Project has built 10 tiny homes, and veterans will start moving in early 2018.
Beautique crowned ‘Best Holiday Wreath’ in downtown LS
Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street recently challenged more than 30 local businesses to a holiday wreath-decorating competition.
The organization posted photos on social media and asked its followers to “like” the photo as a way to vote for their favorite wreath. After more than 1,500 people responded, Beautique salon was crowned the winner with more than 200 likes.
The nonprofit said the wreath-decorating challenge started as a way to draw attention to locally owned stores in an effort to promote efforts to shop local this season.
To see the 33 wreaths designed by downtown merchants, visit the Downtown Lee’s Summit Facebook page.
LS Lions Club picks its Lion of the Year recipient
Kirby Vanatta was presented last month with the Lee’s Summit Lions Club’s Lion of the Year Award during a meeting at the Neighborhood Café.
Club members vote on the award based on a fellow Lion’s outstanding service to the club and community.
Vanatta serves as club treasurer, a role he’s filled for many years, according to a release from the Lee’s Summit Lions Club.
Gentry chosen as city’s employee of the year
Lee’s Summit City Manager Steve Arbo announced Dec. 21 at the city’s annual meeting that Craig Gentry, a web administrator for Information Technology Services at City Hall, was chosen as the 2017 Employee of the Year.
Gentry has worked for Lee’s Summit for 2 1/2 years. During the last year, he designed the city’s new website, trained new staff and implemented several software solutions for the City Council, including VoteCast.
Among the reasons for his selection, according to a release from the city, were a willingness to go above and beyond his day-to-day responsibilities, a customer-centered focus, his professional approach, and an exceptional work product.
