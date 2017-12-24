This overpass over Third Street, near Charles David Hartman Memorial Park, could be part of a route for bicycle trail through Lee's Summit, which puts a priority on “Livable Streets.”
Lee's Summit Journal

Lee’s Summit continues to make ‘Livable Streets’ a reality within community

By Molly Wichman

Special to The Star

December 24, 2017 10:50 PM

Have you heard the term “Livable Streets?”

What does it mean to you?

You may not know it, but Livable Streets are all around you in Lee’s Summit. “Livable Streets” is a term to describe safe roads, sidewalks, and paths — for runners, walkers, bikers as well as motorists.

Since 2008, the City of Lee’s Summit has implemented Livable Streets components into the city. 　　

There has been quite a bit of bridge construction along our busy highways. As some of the projects have come to a conclusion, you will see Livable Street components.

There is a bicycle-pedestrian shared-use path or “wide sidewalk” along Colbern Road across Missouri 291, Bailey Road Bridge, Tudor Road Bridge, and Blackwell Road under U.S. 50.

While shared-use paths and sidewalks are good for safety, they also provide connectivity. You can now walk, run, or bike using these new facilities over or under the otherwise highway and railway barriers.

For people who use the walkways as a mode of transportation, their commute now is a safer route.

Bike accommodations also can be found along many roads. Blackwell Road, Colbern Road, Orchard Street, and Second Street have space painted on the pavement that cyclists can take refuge.

This gives bicyclist a safe lane to bike along with traffic, but it is important for bicyclist to follow traffic rules. Stopping at stop signs and signaling turns helps to ensure a safe ride for everyone.

Lee’s Summit has taken the initiative to implement Livable Streets components throughout the city with new construction and tp update existing routes.

The city has been recognized as Silver Level Walk Friendly Community and Bronze Level Bike Friendly Community — a recognition Lee’s Summit has received since 2011 as it continues to improve the livable-streets aspect of our city.

Do you have an idea to make our streets more livable or safe? You can share these thoughts through the city’s website at www.cityofls.net.

For more information on Lee’s Summit Livable Streets, visit www.livablestreetsls.com.

Molly Wichman is a Lee’s Summit resident and member of the Livable Streets Advisory Board — a mayor-appointed, volunteer board whose goals include working to make our community and our streets more “livable,” safe, and accessible for all of our citizens.

