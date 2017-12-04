Broncos rebound, even season record with victory versus St. Joseph Central

Javaunte Hawkins of Lee’s Summit North (left) leapt over Josh Clarendon of St. Joseph Central on his way to the basket during the opening game of the 810 Varsity Tipoff Classic on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Liberty. Hawkins scored a game-high 23 points in the Broncos’ 55-39 victory. Darryl Woods 810 Varsity