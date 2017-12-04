Lee’s Summit High School artists get a chance to shine for holidays

Five student artists from Lee’s Summit High School — Lily Smith, Afton Lin, Sage Morgan, Courtney Lillard, and Vy Nguyen — will see their work distributed around the world on holiday cards that a local manufacturing company will send to its customers.
Each artist made individual presentations to Dan Phillips, president of High Tech Solutions LLC, and his staff, explaining the inspiration and research for their cards. The company donated $500 to the school’s National Art Honor Society — money that will help sponsor the Lee’s Summit Art Olympics.
High Tech Solutions describes itself as a provider of complex parts and assemblies for the aerospace and plastics industries. As part of the project, a number of art students from Lee’s Summit High toured the company’s headquarters at 1440 S.E. Broadway Drive on Nov. 21 to conduct research for their designs.
“It was an honor to be chosen and to be treated as professional artists by a local company,” art teacher Angela Hays said. “This real world experience was an amazing opportunity for Lee’s Summit High School art students.”
Never miss a local story.
Selected by a local company for their greeting card design were Lee’s Summit High School students (from left) Courtney Lillard, Vy Nguyen, Sage Morgan, Lily Smith and Afton Lin. Also pictured are the designs.
Drumline offers photos with Santa
The Lee’s Summit High School drumline will present “Photos with Santa” from 7 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 15 and from 9 a.m. to noon onDec. 16 in room C30 at the high school, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway.
The event is a fundraiser for the drumline. Photos cost $10, and a digital image will be emailed to those participating in the opportunity.
Free coloring sheets will be provided to children while they wait to see Santa.
YouTube videos focus on R-7 equity efforts
The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District recently launched a new video series, “Equity Minute,” that is available on the district’s YouTube channel.
Rachel McBride, Westview Elementary reading specialist, is profiled in the latest 60-second video, which was posted during November.
The videos highlight R-7 staff members for work in the area of equity and ensuring that every student is successful.
First-hand civics lesson
Several Lee’s Summit students got a hands-on lesson in civics and politics last month in the Missouri capital.
Gov. Eric Greitens addressed Missouri Youth in Government members during the organization’s opening ceremony Nov. 30 in the Jefferson City Capitol Building.
He was joined on stage by three Lee’s Summit students —(from left) Sabra Hasek of Lee’s Summit North High School, Youth In Government attorney general; Erica O’Dell, also of North, Youth In Government speaker of the House; and Maggie O’Connor of Lee’s Summit West High School, Youth In Government governor.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to the Journal
Comments