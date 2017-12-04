Summit Christian Academy remains among largest private schools in metro Kansas City

SCA ranks No. 5 in largest private schools in Kansas City metro
Summit Christian Academy in Lee’s Summit was ranked No. 5 by the Kansas City Business Journal in its list of the largest private schools in the Kansas City metropolitan area, the school announced recently.
This was the fourth consecutive year that SCA has made the list, according to the release.
The Kansas City Business Journal’s list indicated that Summit Christian enrolled 762 pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade students in 2017. Its yearly tuition ranges from $2,240 to $10,640.
Only schools that responded to the business journal’s inquiries were listed.
“For four years now we’ve been recognized as one of the top five private (schools) in the Kansas City area,” SCA Head of School Linda Harrelson said in a statement. “What a privilege! We take this honor seriously as we inspire students to achieve their God-given potential.”
English Christmas concert by Lee’s Summit Symphony set Dec. 9
“Reflections Across the Pond,” an English Christmas concert, is scheduled at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the Performing Arts Center at Lee’s Summit High School, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway.
Tickets are available at both Hy-Vee stores in Lee’s Summit, Cosentino’s Price Choppers in Lee’s Summit, or online at lssymphony.org.
The program will include English favorites such as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Greensleeves,” “The Coventry Carol,” and John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Christmas (War is Over).”
Although featuring English Christmas music, some of the arrangements are by local composers or arrangers.
Other local performers include singers from Summit Christian Academy and Phyllis Balagna’s Studio Singers.
