Summit Christian Academy was recently ranked No. 5 in the Kansas City Business Journal’s 2017 list of largest private school in the Kansas City metropolitan area.
Summit Christian Academy was recently ranked No. 5 in the Kansas City Business Journal’s 2017 list of largest private school in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Provided photo
Summit Christian Academy was recently ranked No. 5 in the Kansas City Business Journal’s 2017 list of largest private school in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Provided photo

Lee's Summit Journal

Summit Christian Academy remains among largest private schools in metro Kansas City

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

December 04, 2017 01:16 PM

SCA ranks No. 5 in largest private schools in Kansas City metro

Summit Christian Academy in Lee’s Summit was ranked No. 5 by the Kansas City Business Journal in its list of the largest private schools in the Kansas City metropolitan area, the school announced recently.

This was the fourth consecutive year that SCA has made the list, according to the release.

The Kansas City Business Journal’s list indicated that Summit Christian enrolled 762 pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade students in 2017. Its yearly tuition ranges from $2,240 to $10,640.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Only schools that responded to the business journal’s inquiries were listed.

“For four years now we’ve been recognized as one of the top five private (schools) in the Kansas City area,” SCA Head of School Linda Harrelson said in a statement. “What a privilege! We take this honor seriously as we inspire students to achieve their God-given potential.”

English Christmas concert by Lee’s Summit Symphony set Dec. 9

“Reflections Across the Pond,” an English Christmas concert, is scheduled at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the Performing Arts Center at Lee’s Summit High School, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway.

Tickets are available at both Hy-Vee stores in Lee’s Summit, Cosentino’s Price Choppers in Lee’s Summit, or online at lssymphony.org.

The program will include English favorites such as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Greensleeves,” “The Coventry Carol,” and John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Christmas (War is Over).”

Although featuring English Christmas music, some of the arrangements are by local composers or arrangers.

Other local performers include singers from Summit Christian Academy and Phyllis Balagna’s Studio Singers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

    Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters has lost his cool or done something that has resulted in a fine several times during the 2017 season.

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season
Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee 0:53

Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee
Watch distracted driver drift into oncoming lanes 1:00

Watch distracted driver drift into oncoming lanes

View More Video