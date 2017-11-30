West’s Phillips Brooks chosen as finalist for Simone Award

Phillip Brooks has made the final four.
Brooks, a running back at Lee’s Summit West, was announced Tuesday as one of the four finalists for the 2017 Thomas A. Simone Award, which is presented annually to the top high school football player in the Kansas City area. The finalists were revealed by PrepsKC.
Brooks — a 5-foot-9, 165-pound senior — rushed for 1,666 yards on 211 carries and scored 21 touchdowns for West, which finished 8-3 after losing to Rockhurst in the Class 6, District 4 semifinals. He also caught 24 passes for 556 yards and eight touchdowns and threw a touchdown.
Brooks rushed for 342 yards and five touchdowns and also caught another touchdown Sept. 15 during the Titans’ 49-35 victory against Lawrence (Kan.). He had 213 rushing yards and four touchdowns the week before during a 45-24 win against Lee’s Summit North.
Brooks also starts at guard for West’s basketball team, which made it to the Class 5 state title game last season.
Joining Brooks as Simone finalists are Park Hill wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who had 1,605 receiving yards and 21 TDs; Blue Valley North quarterback Graham Mertz, who had 3,684 yards passing and 45 TDs; and Staley quarterback John Raybourn, who totaled 3,170 yards passing, 44 TDs and 1,109 yards rushing with 12 TDs.
The winner of the Thomas A. Simone football awards will be announced Dec. 5 at the high school of the Simone Award recipient.
Other Simone Awards finalists
FRANK FONTANA AWARD
QB/DB Diego Bernard, Sr., St. Joseph Lafayette: 2,148 yards passing, 24 TDs and 7 INTs; 1,095 yards rushing and 8 TDs.
QB Tanner Clarkson, Sr., Platte County: 3,390 yards passing and 38 TDs; 5 rushing TDs.
QB Carter Putz, Sr., Bishop Miege: 2,844 yards passing, 38 TDs and 5 INTs; 596 yards rushing and 11 TDs.
QB Amaun Ryan, Sr., Center: 2,300 yards passing, 28 TDs and 3 INTs; 419 yards rushing and 7 TDs.
BUCK BUCHANAN AWARD
LB Nick Allen, Sr., BV Southwest: 151 tackles, 97 solo, 21 TFL, 3 1/2 sacks.
DL Daniel Carson, Sr., William Chrisman: 73 tackles, 49 solo, 17 TFL, 6 sacks.
OL/DL Daniel Parker, Sr., Blue Springs: 34 tackles, 20 solo, 20 TFL, 16 sacks, 2 forced fumbles.
LB Brighton Ramirez, Sr., Park Hill: 142 tackles, 83 solo, 36 TFL, 7 sacks, 4 forced fumbles.
BOBBY BELL AWARD
LB Dylan Downing, Jr., Bishop Miege: 142 tackles, 92 solo, 14 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 2 INTs.
OT Marshall Kellner, Sr., De Soto: 87 pancake blocks, 0 sacks allowed.
DE Nick Kruse, Sr., Harrisonville: 98 tackles, 44 solo, 21 TFL, 6 sacks.
DE Michael Smith, Sr., Platte County: 58 tackles, 23 solo, 11 TFL, 16 1/2 sacks.
OTIS TAYLOR AWARD
WR Ronnie Bell, Sr., Park Hill: 89 receptions for 1,605 yards and 21 TDs.
WR Dominic Gicinto, Sr., Raytown: 85 receptions for 1,341 yards and 10 TDs.
WR Jackson Heath, Sr., Blue Valley Northwest: 54 receptions for 771 yards and 6 TDs.
WR Logan Talley, Jr., Mill Valley: 91 receptions for 1,254 yards and 11 TDs.
