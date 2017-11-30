Rockhurst wallops Broncos boys in season opener

See what $300k might buy you at the Mecum Kansas City Auction

A 2005 Ford GT was attracting attention at the Mecum Kansas City 2017 Auction on Thursday downtown at the Kansas City Convention Center. "The Ford GT is going to be one of the higher priced cars in the auction," said David Magers, C.E.O. of Mecum Auctions. "These cars tend to bring somewhere between $300,000-$400,000," he said. The auction, which runs through Saturday, will feature over 700 American classics, muscle cars, Corvettes, hot rods and other collectibles including the 2005 GT. Magers expects at least 3 or 4 bidders to be on hand for the auction of the 2005 Ford GT. The event runs through Sunday.