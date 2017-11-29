John Knox Village residents create wooden toys for Lee’s Summit Social Services program
Resident volunteers with the Hobby Hut at John Knox Village recently donated 30 rocking horses along with 12 easels and a variety of several hundred smaller wooden toys to Lee’s Summit Social Services. These toys will be given out beginning in December to families in need through their Christmas program.
The volunteers work year-round at the Hobby Hut to help make toys for local families. The Hobby Hut includes a wide variety of woodworking machines and tools. Beyond making the toys, the volunteers also help repair and build furniture.
“It’s special to be able to do this and give back to the community,” Larry Nichols, a Village resident, said in a release. “Our goal is to put a smile on children’s faces when they might not have much else to smile about during the holidays.”
Paric, the Village’s construction partner, assisted this year by donating scrap wood to help make toys, while the John Knox Village Foundation donated money to help purchase supplies.
Greenwood tree lighting, visit with Santa set for Dec. 9
The city of Greenwood’s Christmas tree lighting and a visit with Santa Claus is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Greenwood Antique Mall, 502 W. Main St. in Greenwood.
The event is free and open to the public.
East Kansas City highways open after police incident forced closure
A police incident that closed off traffic Tuesday morning at Interstate 435 and U.S. 40 was resolved without serious incident..
Kansas City police shut down traffic in all directions for a short time before saying that all lanes were back open just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said a suicidal person was threatening to jump from an overpass but a negotiator managed to convince the man not harm himself.
The Star’s Glenn E. Rice contributed to this report.
