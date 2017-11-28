New Summit Christian girls basketball coach inherits veteran team

Summit Christian Academy players (from left) Grace Glidewell, Rylee Lunn, Alyssa Pemberton, and Payton Sprouse waited at the defensive end Monday, Nov. 27. 2017, as University Academy brought the ball up the floor durin the first round of the Eagle Invitational. Summit Christian, which is hosting the tournament, won 54-40. Dave McQueen dmcqueen@kcstar.com