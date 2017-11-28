Guardians girls basketball begins with familiar faces

St. Michael the Archangel junior Alex Pocock attempted a free throw Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, during the Guardians’ 33-29 loss against Hogan Prep in the first round of the Eagle Invitational at Summit Christian Academy. Pocock and most of the Guardians played last season for coach Mary Kroening at O’Hara. Dave McQueen dmcqueen@kcstar.com