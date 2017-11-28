North’s Kyle Rock, West’s Nick Lumbard selected to all-state soccer squad

Kyle Rock of Lee’s Summit North and Nick Lumbard of Lee’s Summit West were both selected to Class 4 all-state first team recently by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Rock, a junior midfielder, scored five goals and had a team-high seven assists for the Broncos, who finished 15-9 and reached the district finals.
He was a team captain and also made the All-District and All-Region teams.
“Kyle was a difference maker on our team,” North boys soccer coach Ryan Kelley said. “He had a very successful fall and we are very excited for him to receive this recognition. It is well-deserved.”
Lumbard, a senior defender, was the mainstay of Lee’s Summit West’s back line.
He played a key role in a Titans’ defense that recorded five shutouts this season. Lumbard was also an all-district and all-region selection.
West also had senior midfielder Cole Perry selected to the academic all-state team.
Rock, Lumbard and Perry also were selected recently to the first team for the Suburban Gold all-conference team.
Lee’s Summit, which tied Raymore-Peculiar for the conference title and advanced to the Class 4 sectionals, had four players named to the all-conference first team.
Midfielder Jackson Wood was chosen as the player of the year, whil forward Keenan Johnson was the offensive player of the year and defensive back Ian Shores is defensive player of the year.
Defender Collin Kay joined that trio on the first team from the Tigers.
Lee’s Summit coach Dave Wiebenga was named coach of the year.
Finally, Lee’s Summit North defender Zane Daugherty and forward Brennon Larsen also made the first team.
Suburban Gold All-Conference
FIRST TEAM
Goalkeeper: Keavin Hart, Blue Springs South, senior.
Backs: Ian Shores, Lee’s Summit, sophomore; Nick Lumbard, Lee’s Summit West, senior; Zane Daugherty, Lee’s Summit North, senior; Collin Kay, Lee’s Summit, junior.
Midfielders: Jackson Wood, Lee’s Summit, junior; Kyle Rock, Lee’s Summit North, junior; Cole Perry, Lee’s Summit West, senior.
Forwards: Keenan Johnson, Lee’s Summit, junior; Bryce Millican, Blue Springs South, junior; Brennon Larsen, Lee’s Summit North, senior.
SECOND TEAM
Goalkeeper: Colin Dooley, Lee’s Summit North, senior.
Backs: Nick Landon, Blue Springs, senior; Jordan Johnson, Lee’s Summit, junior; Ryan Templeton, Lee’s Summit North, junior; Josh Thomas, Raymore-Peculiar, junior.
Midfielders: Nick Froehlich, Lee’s Summit, junior; Brett Vaughn, Blue Springs South, junior; Bret Felz, Raymore-Peculiar, junior.
Forwards: Bailey Oelberg, Lee’s Summit, senior; Corey Prince, Raymore-Peculiar, senior; Mitchell Petersen, Lee’s Summit North, senior.
HONORABLE MENTION
Goalkeepers: Jackson Wells, Lee’s Summit, sophomore; Luke Poudel, Lee’s Summit West, junior.
Backs: Parker Jenkins, Lee’s Summit West, freshman; Noah Jenkins, Lee’s Summit West, junior; Trae Rickman, Blue Springs South, senior; Zian Trober, Blue Springs South, junior; John Hurly, Blue Springs South, junior; Alex Maliwat, Blue Springs, sophomore; Zack Froehlich, Lee’s Summit, senior; Erik Holm, Lee’s Summit, senior; Drew Meara, Lee’s Summit West, sophomore; Jack Austin, Park Hill, junior; Aaron Simpson, Park Hill, junior; Blake Jungman, Raymore-Peculiar, junior.
Midfielders: Chris Munoz, Park Hill, senior; James Perkins, Lee’s Summit West, junior; Lucas McEwen, Lee’s Summit West, senior; Nick Bender, Park Hill, sophomore; Christian Mesias, Lee’s Summit North, senior; Dylan Shuker, Blue Springs South, sophomore; Carlos Llamos, Blue Springs, sophomore; Cullen Moore, Blue Springs, senior; Adam Fenci, Blue Springs, junior.
Forwards: Valentin Mpanga, Blue Springs, senior; Caleb Furnell, Lee’s Summit West, junior; Parker Allen, Lee’s Summit North, sophomore; Desean Ransburg, Lee’s Summit North, junior; Caleb Ranney, Lee’s Summit, junior; Matt Lachowitzer, Park Hill, sophomore.
