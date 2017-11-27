Cub, Girl Scouts collect food for Lee’s Summit Social Services pantry

Scouts deliver food to Lee’s Summit Social Services
Lee’s Summit Cub Scouts Packs 195 and 323 and the girl scouts of Daisy Troop 4190 recently collected and delivered canned and boxed goods along with other food items to benefit the pantry at Lee’s Summit Social Services in time for the holidays.
Each week, the pantry serves hundreds of families in need.
As Lee’s Summit Social Services works to fill its pantry, the agency also announced recently that its annual Christmas Store will open Dec. 4. The Christmas Store allows families the opportunity to shop for new gifts, so kids of all ages may have new toys under the tree on Christmas morning.
For more information, visit www.lssocialservices.com.
Community blood drive set for Dec. 4
A community blood drive is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 in the Howard Conference Room on the second floor of Lee’s Summit City Hall, 220 S.E. Green St.
The city announced recently the blood drive, which is being conducted in partnership with the Community Blood Center
Interested donors are asked to visit www.esavealifenow.org and enter the code “cityleessummit” to sign-up for the “Caring ... It’s in our Blood” event.
Blood collected will go to local hospitals, including those in Lee’s Summit, to help save lives. The city’s goal is to collect 40 units of blood during the event.
Donors must be in good health, weigh a minimum of 115 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent) to participate. Donors should also drink plenty of fluids and eat prior to a blood donation, which will take less than an hour.
While walk-ins are permitted on the day of the blood drive, the city is asking donors to sign-up in advance.
For more information, contact the city’s blood drive organizer, Stephanie Walters, at 816-969-1870.
City attorney awarded Governor’s Conspicuous Service Medal
Lee’s Summit City Attorney Brian Head was awarded the Governor’s Conspicuous Service Medal by Brig. Gen. William A. Ward during a ceremony Nov. 6 at the Missouri National Guard Armory in Joplin, Mo., according to a news release from the city.
The award recognizes Head’s service to the state and the nation in support of state emergency duty during the catastrophic EF5-rated tornado that struck Joplin on May 22, 2011. Head was serving as Joplin’s city attorney at the time of the tornado.
The Missouri Conspicuous Service Medal is presented to individuals designated by the governor “who have done and performed distinguished and conspicuous service or services either civil or military which reflect honorably and creditably upon the state of Missouri,” according to state statute.
Head and his team were tasked with facilitating the removal of 3 million cubic yards of debris in 67 days. The debris included concrete, trees, household goods, hazardous waste, and bricks.
A citation signed by former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon recognized Head for his role in the cleanup.
“Mr. Head’s ability to adapt to changing situations, overcome adversity, and provide unmatched legal support to the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), FEMA and the Commander of this task force was instrumental in the continuing success of the mission,” the citation said. “Mr. Head was instrumental in creating the Right of Entry forms that were necessary for the USACE and its contractors to enter on personal property and remove debris.”
