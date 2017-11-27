Lee’s Summit Magic Tree open to the public now through January

The Lee’s Summit Magic Tree started out four years ago as an fun, anonymous project to share with the community, according to its owner, Phillip “Flip” Short. Short led a brief lighting ceremony at tree for the public on Nov. 22, 2017. The tree is on the northeast corner of Interstate 470 and View High Drive. The lights will remain on the tree now through Jan. 6, 2018. Kaitlyn Schwers kschwers@kcstar.com