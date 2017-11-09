Lee’s Summit West’s Christian Bishop has signed a letter of intent to attend Creighton.
Lee’s Summit West four-star recruit Christian Bishop signs with Creighton basketball

For most of his childhood, Lee’s Summit West’s Christian Bishop was a point guard. He was never really that tall for his age, so the perimeter was a natural fit for his skill-set.

That all changed in high school. Bishop grew four inches after his freshman season. Then three more as a sophomore. Then another as a junior.

The final product: A 6-7 basketball player with a point guard’s repertoire.

“I played point guard most of my life, so I still keep practicing handling the ball,” Bishop said. “It can create a lot of mismatches.”

It’s little wonder college scouts took notice. After his sophomore season, as Bishop quite literally grew, so did the interest in his services. Before he had even played a varsity game, he generated Division I offers.

He signed one of them Wednesday, inking a letter of intent to attend Creighton on a basketball scholarship.

Bishop’s first varsity season last winner was a successful one. He averaged 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game for the Titans. He shot 58.8 percent from the floor.

Bishop also had offers from Missouri, Kansas State and Wichita State, among others. He is ranked as the 103rd best recruit in the nation, per Rivals.com.

“I went from having no schools interested to having seven schools offer me in the course of two months,” Bishop said. “It was pretty hectic. I was just looking for a school that’s the right fit that can get me to the next level, and that’s Creighton.”

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

Lots in Lee’s Summit to celebrate on National Signing Day

The following student-athletes signed a national letter of intent Wednesday, Nov. 8, to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level, according to information provided the schools:

LEE’S SUMMIT

Athlete

Sport

College

Brielle Beavers

softball

Avila

Ashlyn Cook

softball

Central Missouri

Andy Huffman

swimming

Missouri S&T

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH

Athlete

Sport

College

Liam Bresette

swimming

Arizona State

Marisa Davis

softball

Southeast Missouri State

Madison Gordon

lacrosse

Oklahoma Baptist

Olivia Krehbiel

softball

Central Missouri

Aiyana Johnson

basketball

Stephen F. Austin

McKenzie Jones

softball

William Jewell

Mackenzie Markley

acrobatics & tumbling

Arizona Christian

Shay Morgan

lacrosse

Oklahoma Baptist

Erica Odell

lacrosse

Arizona State

Alexis Roe

lacrosse

Maryville University

Paige Stahl

lacrosse

Midland University

Kiersten Steinbrugge

lacrosse

Oklahoma Baptist

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST

Athlete

Sport

College

Nicholas Andrews

tennis

Rockhurst University

Yor Anei

basketball

Oklahoma State

Faith Beaty

golf

Park

Christian Bishop

basketball

Creighton

Ben Burnett

cross country

Washburn

Haylie Dickerson

volleyball

Benedictine

Pranathi Gannavaram

tennis

Nebraska-Kearney

Chase Goeringer

baseball

William Jewell

Jana Shawver

track

Kansas

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Athlete

Sport

College

Matthew McWilliams

baseball

Wichita State

