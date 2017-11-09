Lee’s Summit West four-star recruit Christian Bishop signs with Creighton basketball

For most of his childhood, Lee’s Summit West’s Christian Bishop was a point guard. He was never really that tall for his age, so the perimeter was a natural fit for his skill-set.
That all changed in high school. Bishop grew four inches after his freshman season. Then three more as a sophomore. Then another as a junior.
The final product: A 6-7 basketball player with a point guard’s repertoire.
“I played point guard most of my life, so I still keep practicing handling the ball,” Bishop said. “It can create a lot of mismatches.”
It’s little wonder college scouts took notice. After his sophomore season, as Bishop quite literally grew, so did the interest in his services. Before he had even played a varsity game, he generated Division I offers.
He signed one of them Wednesday, inking a letter of intent to attend Creighton on a basketball scholarship.
Bishop’s first varsity season last winner was a successful one. He averaged 12.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game for the Titans. He shot 58.8 percent from the floor.
Bishop also had offers from Missouri, Kansas State and Wichita State, among others. He is ranked as the 103rd best recruit in the nation, per Rivals.com.
“I went from having no schools interested to having seven schools offer me in the course of two months,” Bishop said. “It was pretty hectic. I was just looking for a school that’s the right fit that can get me to the next level, and that’s Creighton.”
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Lots in Lee’s Summit to celebrate on National Signing Day
The following student-athletes signed a national letter of intent Wednesday, Nov. 8, to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level, according to information provided the schools:
LEE’S SUMMIT
Athlete
Sport
College
Brielle Beavers
softball
Avila
Ashlyn Cook
softball
Central Missouri
Andy Huffman
swimming
Missouri S&T
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH
Athlete
Sport
College
Liam Bresette
swimming
Arizona State
Marisa Davis
softball
Southeast Missouri State
Madison Gordon
lacrosse
Oklahoma Baptist
Olivia Krehbiel
softball
Central Missouri
Aiyana Johnson
basketball
Stephen F. Austin
McKenzie Jones
softball
William Jewell
Mackenzie Markley
acrobatics & tumbling
Arizona Christian
Shay Morgan
lacrosse
Oklahoma Baptist
Erica Odell
lacrosse
Arizona State
Alexis Roe
lacrosse
Maryville University
Paige Stahl
lacrosse
Midland University
Kiersten Steinbrugge
lacrosse
Oklahoma Baptist
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST
Athlete
Sport
College
Nicholas Andrews
tennis
Rockhurst University
Yor Anei
basketball
Oklahoma State
Faith Beaty
golf
Park
Christian Bishop
basketball
Creighton
Ben Burnett
cross country
Washburn
Haylie Dickerson
volleyball
Benedictine
Pranathi Gannavaram
tennis
Nebraska-Kearney
Chase Goeringer
baseball
William Jewell
Jana Shawver
track
Kansas
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Athlete
Sport
College
Matthew McWilliams
baseball
Wichita State
