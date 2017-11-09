Ahead of winter, dozens of coats delivered to Lee’s Summit Social Services

New coats delivered to Lee’s Summit Social Services
Members of the Lee’s Summit Knights of Columbus council recently delivered dozens of new winter coats for children to Lee’s Summit Social Services.
The nonprofit received 24 boys’ coats and 24 girls’ coats.
The local Knights council, one of three councils in the city, is located at Our Lady of Presentation Catholic Church in Lee’s Summit. Annual fundraisers such as Las Vegas Night, the Tootsie Roll drive, breakfasts, and golf tournaments help support the Knights of Columbus mission and allow the group to make donations.
Ahead of its annual Christmas store on Dec. 4, Lee’s Summit Social Services will continue to take donations — including unwrapped toys, games, and monetary gifts.
For more information, contact Lee’s Summit Social Services at 816-525-4357.
Veterans Day dinner set for Nov. 11
A Veterans Day dinner is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Fellowship Greenwood Event Center, 1601 W. Main St. in Greenwood.
The dinner is organized by the city’s parks and recreation department with the support of Fellowship Greenwood.
All veterans as well as active military members and their immediate family members are invited to attend. Dinner will be served by Two Guys & A Grill.
To be admitted, military ID/DD214 and proof of Greenwood residence must be presented along with tickets. Free tickets are available online through Eventbrite and at City Hall.
Space is limited.
Crews to close part of I-470, Missouri 291
The Missouri Department of Transportation said it will close I-470 at Colbern and Douglas roads for bridge work beginning at 10 p.m. on Nov. 13.
In addition, MoDOT recently announced that it also will close Missouri 291 at Colbern Road and I-470 for bridge work beginning at 10 p.m. on Nov. 15.
There will be no posted detour. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and must find alternate routes.
All work is weather permitting.
Robert H. Martin Campus Center naming ceremony set
A special naming ceremony, recognizing the late Robert H. Martin for his long and dedicated service as a trustee at Metropolitan Community College-Longview, is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Nov. 16.
The event will take place outside of the Campus Center, 500 S.W. Longview Road in Lee’s Summit.
Martin served on the MCC Board of Trustees for 41 years. He passed away on April 3.
Comments