Storybook dog ‘Webster’ prompts gifts to animal shelter

The book “Webster,” by Ellen Emerson White, tells the story of a cynical shelter dog learning to be part of a family.
After reading it, a Summit Pointe Elementary School fourth-grade class was inspired to make a difference for animals in Kansas City.
According to student Ashtynn Root, the author pointed out at the end of the story that shelters like the one in the story exist all over the United States and could use support.
Root and her fellow students in teacher Brenda Hall’s class decided to collect donations for Wayside Waifs, a well-known animal shelter in south Kansas City.
The student-led project had classmates partner up and create fliers with the Wayside Wish List on the back using Google Draw, which were then handed out to friends, families and neighbors.
The effort did not go unrewarded. The fourth-graders collected kennels, paper towels, leashes, dog food, cat food, cat toys, and cat treats — enough to fill a sport utility vehicle.
One student’s relative even made small blankets for the shelter animals and the students also collected $86 in cash for Wayside Waifs.
Summit Christian’s top spellers
When the school’s spelling bee was over, a trio of Summit Christian Academy students stood out.
Eighth-graders Anthony Mishriky and Jacob Martinez along with fifth-grader Abigail Shanahan — who finished first through third during, respectively, during the Oct. 27 competition — each advanced to the Association of Christian Schools International district competition Jan. 16 in Shawnee along with 15 other students.
Third-graders Tristan Totero, Nathan Schueller, and Jakson Shrum; fourth-graders Colton Kennemore, Jett Nickell, and Isaac Rieger; fifth-graders Brynne McFarland and Michael Ward; sixth-graders Isaac Truesdale, Alyssa Martinez, and Elise Welch; seventh-graders Gavin Lage, Olivia Truesdale, and Andrew Mishriky; and eighth-grader Mark Beumer also will compete at the district bee.
Overall, 42 students in second to eighth grades participated in Summit Christian’s bee.
Got milk? Students see to it
Together, Sunset Valley and Summit Pointe Elementary schools raised $1,570 to help stock milk at a local food pantry. That’s equivalent to 604 gallons of milk or 9,664 servings.
The effort was part of the Great American Milk Drive, which is designed to raise awareness about the lack of milk in the country’s food-banking network, and Fuel Up to Play 60’s healthy-eating plan, “Nourish Your Community.”
Fuel Up to Play 60 is a healthy-eating initiative sponsored by the National Football League and the National Dairy Council in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Partnering with a local food pantry, Coldwater of Lee’s Summit, students at the two schools launched a Pints to Gallons drive during September with the support of Midwest Dairy Council.
‘The Sound of Music’ on stage this week
Summit Christian Academy theater students and teachers will bring “The Sound of Music” to life Nov. 9-11.
The school first performed the musical in 2006. It was the first musical Theatre Director Emily Stam had produced.
“Since then, the music and theater departments have grown exponentially, so it’s exciting for us to jump back into ‘The Sound of Music’ and tell the story once again,” Stam said.
The show will be presented at 7 p.m. each night at the SCA Elementary Commons, 1450 S.W. Jefferson St., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 11.
For tickets, go to www.showtix4u.com and type Summit Christian Academy in the search bar.
Older Lee’s Summit students share drug-free message
Members of the Lee’s Summit North High School Bronco Smart visited five elementary schools and 171 classrooms during Red Ribbon Week to encourage the younger students to be drug free.
Among the North students, Natalie Bruce and Peyton Sumpter played games and performed skits for third-grade students at Hazel Grove Elementary during the national anti-drug and alcohol abuse campaign.
Clothing drive benefits R-7 students
The Summit Lakes Middle School Parent Teacher Association collected 1,478 pounds of new and gently used clothing to help Lee’s Summit R-7 School District students in need.
The clothing, which was collected during October parent-teacher conferences, went to Just One, an organization designed to support the needs of district students. Families were asked to donate fall and winter clothing with an emphasis on items that would fit a middle-school age child.
Other clothing items were accepted, too.
Learn about KC Scholars grants on Nov. 14
Lee’s Summit West High School will host an information night on the KC Scholars Scholarship Program from 7 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the school’s performing arts center.
The event — which is open to freshman, sophomore and junior students along with their families — will provide an overview of the relatively new scholarship program and eligibility requirements.
For more information, visit www.kcscholars.org.
