Lee’s Summit man found guilty of having unregistered firearm; faces up to 10 years in prison

A 35-year-old Lee’s Summit man was convicted in federal court of having an unregistered Street Sweeper shotgun, the acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri announced Nov. 2.
Ronald F. White Jr., also known as “Ron Ron,” was found guilty of one count of possessing an unregistered Street Sweeper 12-gauge shotgun by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark at the conclusion of a bench trial that started Oct. 31.
The conviction comes four years after law enforcement officers discovered numerous firearms when they executed a search warrant at the home of White’s father and stepmother, where White occasionally stayed.
Authorities found a loaded Street Sweeper drum-fed 12-gauge shotgun in a duffel bag in the bedroom used by White when he stayed at the residence, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office.
The duffel bag also contained a loaded Smith and Wesson .357-caliber revolver, a loaded Romarm Drako 7.62 x 39mm semi-automatic pistol, a loaded Bushmaster semi-automatic carbine, a loaded Stag Arms 5.56-caliber semi-automatic rifle, and 30- and 90-round-capacity drum magazines for use with either the Bushmaster or Stag Arms rifles.
White faces a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Marquez and Deputy U.S. Attorney Gene Porter.
It was investigated by the Kansas City Police Department, the Independence Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
