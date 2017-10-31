Lee's Summit Journal

For the second time, dozens of vehicle windows shot out in Lee’s Summit, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

October 31, 2017 2:29 PM

Lee’s Summit residents are dealing with a second wave of vandalism Tuesday, Oct. 31, after unidentified suspects allegedly damaged at least 35 vehicles by shooting out the windows with an air rifle, police said.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved.

Police said the vehicle windows were shot out in the early morning hours Oct. 31 in the southwest part of the city.

Police reported a similar string of incidents Oct. 21 after 75 vehicles had their windows also shot out by an air rifle overnight from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21.

During that first wave of vandalism, police said incidents were reported throughout the city, but there was a higher concentration of reports taken from the east and southwest parts of Lee’s Summit.

Lee’s Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue said police assume that the two cases are related, but he added that detectives have yet to make a firm link between the two incidents.

Lee’s Summit detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 816-969-1752.

Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • David Beaty on KU's Jay-Hawkers football uniforms

    Kansas football coach David Beaty talks about his team's Jay-Hawkers uniforms that will be worn against Baylor on Saturday. He spoke to reporters on Oct. 31, 2017.

David Beaty on KU's Jay-Hawkers football uniforms

David Beaty on KU's Jay-Hawkers football uniforms 0:48

David Beaty on KU's Jay-Hawkers football uniforms
Star Sessions with Julia Othmer 4:12

Star Sessions with Julia Othmer
These adorable Kansas City kids in their costumes are ready for Halloween 1:15

These adorable Kansas City kids in their costumes are ready for Halloween

View More Video