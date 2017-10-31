For the second time, dozens of vehicle windows shot out in Lee’s Summit, police say

Lee’s Summit residents are dealing with a second wave of vandalism Tuesday, Oct. 31, after unidentified suspects allegedly damaged at least 35 vehicles by shooting out the windows with an air rifle, police said.
The Lee’s Summit Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved.
Police said the vehicle windows were shot out in the early morning hours Oct. 31 in the southwest part of the city.
Police reported a similar string of incidents Oct. 21 after 75 vehicles had their windows also shot out by an air rifle overnight from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21.
During that first wave of vandalism, police said incidents were reported throughout the city, but there was a higher concentration of reports taken from the east and southwest parts of Lee’s Summit.
Lee’s Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue said police assume that the two cases are related, but he added that detectives have yet to make a firm link between the two incidents.
Lee’s Summit detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 816-969-1752.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers
