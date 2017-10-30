Lee’s Summit schools’ BASS program meets high standard

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District’s Before- and After-School Services (BASS) has met the Core Competencies for Early Childhood and Youth Development Professionals, a collaborative bi-state initiative to ensure quality activities and interactions in such programs.
The areas considered are child and youth growth and development, learning environment and curriculum, observation and assessment, families and communities, health and safety, interactions with children and youth, program planning and development, and professional development and leadership.
It also takes into account children with various ethnic, linguistic, and socioeconomic backgrounds as well as diverse needs and abilities.
The BASS program focuses on a variety of interest areas such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), health and safety, community service, creative arts, and physical activity.
For more information or to enroll, call 816-986-3440 or visit bass.lsr7.org.
R-7 administrator to retire
Jeff Miller will retire June 30 as associate superintendent of human resources for the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District.
The Board of Education approved his retirement request last month.
Miller was initially hired in 2000 as principal of Pleasant Lea Middle School. He was named director of student services in 2004 and moved to his current role in 2011. He has been an educator for 28 years.
R-7 seeks volunteers for planning effort
The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District is seeking volunteers to help district leaders consider enrollment trends and whether new schools or renovations are necessary. They will advise the district as it updates its Comprehensive Facility Master Plan.
The group will begin meeting later this school year, but the team’s work could continue into future school years.
Volunteers will spend a significant amount of time in team meetings and researching trends in educational facility design. The group will meet primarily in the evenings, but occasional meetings could be held during the work day.
To express interest, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9XHT5BW.
For more information, contact Judy Hedrick at 816-986-1009 or judy.hedrick@lsr7.net.
Healthy-eating idea earns $1,000 prize
Lee’s Summit North High School was a winner in the AdVenture Capital Farm-to-Table Challenge, which fostered dairy farm-to-table-themed ideas aimed at improving access to physical activity and healthy food.
Its entry was “Bronco FIT,” a smoothie option during sports games that helped educate students about healthy options.
The Dairy Farmers of America sponsored the nationwide competition, for students ages 13 to 17, with support from GENYOUth and Midwest Dairy Council.
The team won $1,000 to put its idea into practice and also will receive resources and business mentors from the sponsoring organizations.
Saying no to drugs and alcohol
The Lee’s Summit School District observed Red Ribbon Week from Oct. 23-27, a national observance that promotes healthy lifestyles — focusing on avoiding the illegal use of alcohol and drugs.
During the kickoff event at Trailridge Elementary School, the school’s Student Council led the Drug Free Pledge.
At Woodland Elementary School, members of Lee’s Summit High School Tiger Smart and the high school’s drumline assisted with Woodland’s Red Ribbon Week assembly.
Lego robotics
Seventeen Kansas City area robotics teams participated Oct. 21 in the fourth annual Trailridge FIRST Lego League Rumble.
The practice tournament drew six squads from the R-7 school district, including Trailridge team members (from left) Jaelyn Roberson, Deacon Campbell, Miles Thurman and Bryce Addison.
Kindness effort launched at Bernard Campbell
Bernard Campbell Middle School launched its Kindness Challenge 2.0 on Oct. 18 with messages focusing on the power of kindness and empathy.
Students were asked to “live everyday the Mustang way through kind words and actions.”
One strategy was for students and parents to place door hangers with uplifting messages around town and in workplaces, blanketing the city with kindness.
Students also surprised bus drivers and cafeteria employees with treats to thank them for their work.
Transition Fair to help families with special needs
For families with special-needs children, the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District will host a Transition Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 N.E. Tudor Road.
About 25 agencies participate in the event, which is designed to help families prepare for the transition from high school to the adult world.
Parents also will learn how a child can receive school credit for working during high school, guardianship issues, vocational training, determining capabilities, college special services, and additional support services.
SCA debate squad earns awards
Summit Christian Academy senior Connor Healy placed first in U.S. Extemporaneous Speaking at the recent Rockhurst Invitational Debate Tournament.
The Eagles won three other awards:
▪ Junior Max Hammond, semifinalist in International Extemporaneous Speaking;
▪ Freshman Jameson Staley, top novice speaker in Student Congress;
▪ Staley and fellow freshmen Michael Hall, top novice debaters.
