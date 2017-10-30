John Knox Village wanted to ‘redefine’ retirement living, so it opened The Meadows

John Knox Village recently celebrated the opening of a new apartment complex at the heart of its campus, The Meadows.
The new living option at the more than 400-acre John Knox Village campus, 1500 N.W. O’Brien Rd. in Lee’s Summit, features 112 one- and two-bedroom apartments with 12 different floor plans, 33,000 square feet of gathering space, an aquatics center, a fitness center, multiple dining choices, and other new services and amenities.
During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 23, John Knox Village President and CEO Dan Rexroth encouraged residents to use the new space, regardless of where they live within the retirement community. The ceremony was followed by an open house at the commons building and tours of model apartment homes.
“So what do we mean by redefining the Village experience? Well, it’s re-imagining what retirement living is all about,” Rexroth said during an address that was posted in a video on social media. “I hope as you walk in today, you’ll agree with me that this is not your grandmother’s retirement home. I think every one of us would be proud to call this place home.”
John Knox Village announced plans for a massive redevelopment initiative in May 2014. The Village explained in a news release that it aimed for a $90 million, multi-year strategy “to redefine how residents, associates, and guests experience the Village community.”
Its projects included the demolition and renovation of older structures, construction of new buildings, and the expansion of amenities and services.
John Knox Village celebrated the completion of phase one of its redevelopment initiative with the opening of The Meadows, a 214,091-square-foot complex.
The 112 apartment homes range from 764 to 1,860 square feet. With the additions, John Knox Village said it has more than 1.5 million square feet of buildings.
Construction of The Meadows started in September 2016, and the first building began welcoming residents in July 2017, the Village said in a news release.
At the ceremony, Rexroth said one apartment building remains under construction and is expected to be completed by early 2018.
The Village said the average age of residents moving into the new apartments is 78. Most new residents are from Missouri, but there also are a few from Kansas, Arkansas, and Illinois.
At The Meadows Commons, residents have access to an aquatics center with a 20-foot indoor lap pool, a second fitness center with a gym as well as indoor and outdoor class space, a full-service restaurant with a private dining room and outdoor dining, a pub, a media room, and a community room.
Other redevelopment projects at John Knox Village include construction of 23 new villas, the D Building apartment homes, and the Courtyard Commons, which is home to the Courtyard Café, a movie theater, salon, and a covered walkway to The Pavilion.
For more information about The Meadows, visit www.jkv.org or call 816-875-0508.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers
Comments