St. Michael falls in soccer sectional

After recording the biggest victory in its brief history last week, St. Michael the Archangel’s soccer team came crashing back to earth Tuesday, Oct. 24.
The Guardians saw their season end with a 7-0 loss against Lincoln College Prep during a Class 2 sectional game at Lee’s Summit North.
Getting to that game meant winning a district title, which St. Michael achieved Oct. 19 by upsetting No. 1 seed Pembroke Hill 2-1 in the Class 2, District 13 final at Center.
“We were coming off a pretty big high,” St. Michael coach Rob Putthoff said. “I don’t think anyone was expecting us to go out and win our district, but tonight we met our match.”
Lincoln Prep (17-5) dominated every phase of the game against St. Michael (10-18), which had only one senior and 11 freshmen on its roster.
The Blue Tigers’ goals came in two bursts — three in the first 21 minutes of the match then four more in the last 15 minutes.
“We competed for about 30 minutes,” Putthoff said. “Lincoln Prep was faster, stronger, and they had a lot of offensive power.”
