Literary Festival coming up at MCC-Longview features writer of ‘alternate history’ novels

Literary Festival coming to MCC-Longview
The Metropolitan Community College-Longview Literary Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the college’s Cultural Arts Center, 500 S.W. Longview Road in Lee’s Summit. Admission is free.
The keynote speaker is James Young, the author of alternate history novels such as “Acts of War,” which imagines what would have happened if Hitler had not been defeated in World War II.
Young, a Missouri native, is scheduled to speak at noon. At 2 p.m., Young will take part in a panel discussion on “History’s Tipping Points” with MCC history instructor Diane Boldt and Kansas City author Sean Demory.
The festival will include readings, other panel discussions, writing workshops, open mic sessions, writing contests, and book sales and autographs. Session topics include writing short fiction, self-publishing, indie publishing, the writer’s life, the business of writing and working with editors.
More than 20 authors, editors and publishers are expected to take part in the event, and two agents will be on hand to look at attendees’ manuscripts.
For more information, visit mcckc.edu/events/lv-literary.
Drug take-back day
Drug take-back day will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at five Lee’s Summit locations: the Lee’s Summit Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Saint Luke’s East, Lee’s Summit Medical Center and Places Restaurant at John Knox Village.
Saint Luke’s East and Lee’s Summit Medical Center plan to offer drive-thru service so residents don’t have to leave their vehicle.
This free event is open to the public to allow residents to safely and confidentially dispose of unwanted prescription, over-the-counter and animal medications to deter unintentional use and keep the water supply clean. Needles and inhalers will not be accepted.
The event is sponsored by Lee’s Summit CARES, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Lee’s Summit Police Department, and Lee’s Summit Water Department.
Officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Lee’s Summit Police Department will be on hand to accept medication at all five Lee’s Summit locations:
▪ Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 4001 N.E. Lakewood Court
▪ Lee’s Summit Police Department, 10 N.E. Tudor Road
▪ Lee’s Summit Medical Center emergency room entrance, 2100 S.E. Blue Parkway
▪ Saint Luke’s East Diagnostic Center: 100 N.E. Saint Luke’s Blvd.
▪ Places Restaurant at John Knox Village: 1001 N.W. Chipman Road
Residents may drop off medications year-round at permanent medication drop boxes in the lobbies of the police and sheriff’s offices and in the emergency rooms of both Lee’s Summit hospitals.
Lee’s Summit student takes royal court
Missouri Western State University recently named 10 students to the 2017 Homecoming Royalty Court.
The court includes:
▪ Ben Allen, junior biology major from St. Joseph
▪ Tyler Evans, senior business major from Apex, N.C.
▪ Kyle Fuson, junior business major from St. Joseph
▪ Tiffany Mabery, junior nursing major from Lawson, Mo.
▪ Courtney Kipping, senior business major from Camden Point, Mo.
▪ Joseph Kellogg, junior economics major from St. Joseph
▪ Alexie Davis, junior nursing major from Lee’s Summit
▪ Savannah Vugamott, junior business major from Savannah, Mo.
▪ Paige Phipps, senior nursing major from Omaha, Neb.
▪ Bridgett Blessie, senior business major from Omaha, Neb.
Homecoming week will conclude with the annual parade at 9 a.m. Saturday , and the Griffon football game against Washburn at 2 p.m. on Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium.
Turkey Trot slated for Nov. 4
The Fifth Annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 4. It will begin at a location this year: Unity Village, at 1901 N.W. Blue Parkway.
The event will include music, food and a new Kids Zone.
Registration is $30 per participant; $25 for those over 65 and $20 for kids 14 and under. Awards will be given to the top male and female as well as the first and second place finisher in each age group.
Proceeds from Turkey Trot will benefit Lee’s Summit Social Services.
For more information or to register, visit www.olpturkeytrot.com.
MSHP Youth Academy Nov. 4
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Youth Academy is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at The Mary Kelly Center, 2803 East 51st St. in Kansas City.
The academy is open to area high school juniors and seniors.
Students will get to interact with troopers, see demonstrations from different departments within the agency and learn about the roles of law enforcement in the community.
For more information, contact Trooper Rich Stewart for an application at richard.stewart@mshp.dps.mo.gov or call 816-501-8654.
St. Mark’s Catholic hosting craft, business event
St. Mark’s Catholic Church will host its 12th Annual Craft Show and Business Expo from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at 3736 South Lee’s Summit Road in Independence.
For more information, visit www.stmarksparish.com or contact Charlotte Davis at cdavis@stmarksparish.com.
