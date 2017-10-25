Former Lee’s Summit city councilman announces plans to run for council again

Bob Johnson, a former longtime member of the Lee’s Summit City Council, recently announced plans to run for office again.
While some expected he might be interested in replacing Mayor Randy Rhoads, whose term expires in April, Johnson instead has chosen to run for a council position during the April 2018 municipal election.
Johnson said in release that he intends to run for a seat in the fourth district of Lee’s Summit.
He last served on the city council in April 2016 after 12 years. Term limits, set forth in the city charter, prohibited him from running again in 2016.
He’s eligible again, because the charter allows unlimited terms but prohibits more than two consecutive terms.
Aside from his past role on the city council, Johnson is also a former Lee’s Summit School Board member and previously served in both houses of the Missouri legislature.
“I am proud of my experience both in the private sector and in public service, and would like to apply my talents and vitality towards helping to create an even better quality of life for Lee’s Summit residents,” Johnson said in a statement.
He is a former Lee’s Summit home-builder.
During his political career, Johnson said he has actively promoted responsible guidelines governing the use of tax-increment financing for public subsidies when used for retail development.
“We need to pull back on special interest tax credit programs and property tax abatements,” Johnson said.
Johnson — who is technically a Republican, but really considers himself an independent — also said he is a staunch advocate for local first responders — including police, fire, and ambulance services.
As a former Missouri legislator, Johnson said he was responsible for the legislation that allowed Lee’s Summit fire personnel to become licensed paramedics.
On Johnson’s campaign Facebook page, Johnson describes himself as “an active leader of our local community” and an independent-thinker, looking to bring “experience and professional leadership to the city council of Lee’s Summit.”
The filing period for candidates for city office in Lee’s Summit officially opens Dec. 12 and the election is April 3, 2018.
Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers
Comments