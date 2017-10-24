Safe treats at Lee’s Summit North

SCA singers earn honor choir spots
After auditions earlier this month, four Summit Christian Academy students have been chosen for KC Metro honor choirs.
Seniors Alley Brown and Emilie Moyer were selected for the KC Metro Women’s Honor Choir. Senior Michael Werner and sophomore Patrick Simpson were chosen for the KC Metro Men’s Honor Choir.
Trick-or-treat at Lee’s Summit North
All children living in the Lee’s Summit School District are invited to a free Safe Halloween event from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Lee’s Summit North High School.
The school’s commons area will be decorated for Halloween, and children can trick-or-treat at up to 40 booths. Costumed high school students will staff the booths and hand out candy.
Safe Halloween is sponsored by the PTSA at the school, 901 N.E. Douglas St. It’s funded by the PTSA fireworks stand, held at the school before each Fourth of July.
Nutrition council chooses leaders
The Lee’s Summit School District’s Elementary Nutrition Council has elected officers for the year.
Henry Lee, a sixth-grader at Hawthorn Hill Elementary, is president. The vice-president is Pleasant Lea Elementary fourth-grader Kristen Johnson, and the secretary-treasurer is Peyton Medina, a Meadow Lane Elementary fifth-grader.
Council members also chose two community service projects for the year. They will participate in the Souper Bowl of Caring in January and conduct a Pet Drive for pet rescues in the early spring.
Let’s read and learn together
About 80 kindergarten students and family members participated in Kindergarten Literacy Night this fall at Hazel Grove Elementary School.
With funds from the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation, the school bought books for kindergartners to take home and read with their parents each night.
On Literacy Night, students participated in a reading activity with their classroom teachers while the reading teachers advised parents on selecting books for their kids, resources for free books and strategies for reading together. The parents also learned how to help children with comprehension.
After the sessions, students and families reunited to practice what they learned.
