Crews temporarily close S.W. Blue Parkway at U.S. 50, Missouri 291

Crews close S.W. Blue Parkway at U.S. 50, Missouri 291
The Missouri Department of Transportation closed portions of S.W. Blue Parkway on Oct. 18 to complete a temporary access ramp to westbound U.S. 50.
MoDOT said once the temporary ramp is complete, crews will close the existing westbound ramp and move traffic onto S.W. Blue Parkway to access westbound U.S. 50.
The temporary ramp will remain in place through summer 2018.
MoDOT said the work is part of larger project to reconstruct the Missouri 291 overpass bridges into a diverging diamond interchange.
Quilt Show slated for Oct. 20-21
The Lee’s Summit Quilt Show and Boutique is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 20-21 at Woods Chapel Church, 4725 N.E. Lakewood Way in Lee’s Summit.
Attendees will be able to shop for homemade items, such as baby gifts, quilted pieces, and items for the kitchen, bath, home, and more.
The event also features quilting demonstrations and silent auction. Admission is $3.
Visit the Lee’s Summit Quilt Show and Boutique Facebook event page for more information.
‘Fill My Wagon’ provides Food 4 Kids to Lee’s Summit Social Services
The Prairie Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s “Fill My Wagon” program presented canned and other non-perishable foods Oct. 10 to the Lee’s Summit Social Service.
The “Fill My Wagon” program is part of the National Day of Service project, which honors the anniversary of the founding of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
For more information about the Prairie Chapter, contact prairieregistrar@kc.rr.com.
Boy Scout Troop 1054 of LS announces four new Eagle Scouts
Boy Scout Troop 1054 recently announced four new Eagle Scouts in Lee’s Summit.
The four young men — Andrew Collins, 18, Logan Davis, 17, James Roy, 18, and Patrick Tobey, 15 — and their families were recognized at a formal Eagle Court of Honor ceremony Oct. 1 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Eagle is the highest rank obtainable from Boy Scouts of America.
Troop 1054 held its regular court of honor dinner and ceremony Oct. 7 for all rank advancements. More than 248 merit badges, rank advancements and other forms of recognition were made for Troop 1054’s 60-plus Boy Scouts.
