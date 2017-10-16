Free whiskey? Bourbon-lovers won’t want to miss this launch party across Lee’s Summit

Free bourbon
Restauranteurs Andy Lock and Domhnall Molloy have collaborated with Utah-based spirits manufacturer, High West Distillery, to bring an exclusive, hand-picked, single-barrel bourbon to Kansas City.
Whiskey-lovers are invited to attend one of several launch parties from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at five area locations — Third Street Social, 123 SE Third St. in Lee’s Summit; Summit Grill (Waldo), 520 W. 75th St. in Kansas City, Mo.; Summit Grill (Lee’s Summit), 4835 N.E. Lakewood Blvd. in Lee’s Summit; Lakewood Local, 811 N.E. Lakewood Blvd. in Lee’s Summit; and Summit Cellar & Spirits, 815 N.E. Lakewood Blvd. in Lee’s Summit.
The parties will include a complimentary tasting of the hand-picked barrel of bourbon from High West Distillery along with other swag giveaways.
The private-label bourbon will be available at all four restaurants as single pours or in whiskey flights and specialty cocktails. Full bottles (750ml) only will be sold at Summit Cellar & Spirits beginning Oct. 20 until supplies last.
Part of Colbern Road, Missouri 291 to close Oct. 18
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close eastbound Colbern Road, from Town Centre Blvd. to Rice Road, beginning at 10 p.m. on Oct. 18 until 5 a.m. the following morning.
MoDOT also announced that it will close northbound Missouri 291 at Colbern Road beginning at 10 p.m. on Oct. 18 until 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists traveling northbound along Missouri 291 must exit at Colbern Road and find an alternate route.
In addition to this closure, crews will close a single lane along southbound Missouri 291 at Colbern Road beginning at 10 p.m. on Oct. 18 until 5 a.m. the following morning.
The closures are for bridge work on the Colbern Road bridge. Motorists are asked to plan ahead and find alternate routes, if necessary.
All work is weather permitting.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church to host 15th annual craft fair
The Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 S.W. Missouri 150 in Lee’s Summit, is hosting its 15th Annual October Marketplace Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 21. The marketplace has more than 50 vendors who sell items ranging from jewelry and photography to home décor and handmade crafts.
Customers also can buy lunch from the Ladies Auxiliary, one of the main sponsors of the October Marketplace. Options include baked potatoes with all the fixings, chili, homemade soup, quiche, salad, and hot cobbler a la mode.
The Ladies Auxiliary will also have homemade pies, cookies, cakes, fruit breads, and cupcakes for dessert.
The event also offers door prizes donated from the vendors and will award one quilt created by the church quilting group.
Funds raised from lunch sales and booth fees will be used to purchase turkeys for Lee’s Summit Social Services for Thanksgiving. The remaining funds will be used for other parish needs.
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit holyspiritmo.org or facebook.com/octobermarketplace.
Local Lutheran Women’s Missionary League to hold fall rally
The Kansas City south zone of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League will hold its 2017 Fall Rally on Oct. 31 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 700 N.E. Chipman Road in Lee’s Summit.
This year’s rally theme comes from Martin Luther’s quote, “Next to the gospel, music is God’s greatest gift to mankind.”
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the opening devotion is at 9:30 a.m. “Gifts of the Heart” will be food items and monetary donations for Concordia Seminary Food bank in St. Louis.
The cost for the rally is $5 and lunch is provided.
Call 816-524-7068 if childcare is needed.
Lee’s Summit Journal editor Tod Palmer contributed to this report.
