Don’t fear this zombie attack

How fun is this? Pretend to be a zombie and raise money to help others.

That, or something like it, has been a successful formula for the National Honor Society at Lee’s Summit North High School.

This fall, society members are helping to staff several Halloween events at Paradise Park — including the outdoor Zombie Laser Tag and Infection, an indoor/outdoor laser tag experience.

In return, Paradise Park will make a donation for the Honor Society’s charitable work — such as hosting parties at the Hope House domestic violence shelter, serving meals at City Union Mission, and doing service projects around the school.

National Honor Society members also are distributing Zombie Attack coupon cards and will receive a portion of the ticket sales when the coupons are redeemed at Paradise Park.

During the past 15 to 20 years, Honor Society members have served at Worlds of Fun haunts to raise money for philanthropic efforts.

This year, the students opted to collaborate with a local business.

International Baccalaureate history teacher Sarah Courtney, who has led the fundraising committee as a sponsor for 11 years, coordinated logistics with Paradise Park.

“We feel so great about Paradise Park being in our neighborhood and enabling our kids to partner with people right here in our community without having to leave Lee’s Summit,” she said. “It’s such a perfect fit in so many ways. We are really excited about supporting a local business — knowing the people in charge, having such a safe environment and easy drive for our kids, and having more evening service options. ”

Summit Christian announces ACT scores

Every Summit Christian Academy student in the class of 2017 took the ACT college-entrance exam, earning an average composite score of 25.2.

The Missouri and national averages were 20.4 and 21, respectively.

Summit Christian offers an elective ACT preparation class to students in grades 10 through 12. The course provides instruction and practice in the five subject categories that comprise the ACT along with test-taking strategies.

Ninety-four percent of last spring’s graduates are attending college, according to SCA. The rest are attending trade or military school.

Bernard Campbell student is a statewide winner

Related stories from The Kansas City Star Don’t fear this zombie attack

Logan Turner, a student at Bernard Campbell Middle School, is the eighth-grade winner of the 2017 Missouri Red Ribbon Art Contest.

The competition is sponsored by ACT Missouri, the statewide substance-use prevention coalition.

This year’s theme, “I Am the Power of Prevention,” challenged students to convey the importance of making positive choices to refuse drugs and alcohol.

Turner is one of 12 winners chosen from among entries statewide. Her work will appear in the 2018 Year of Prevention Calendar and also received a $50 gift card.

Turner’s art teacher at Bernard Campbell is Jewelee Lukowski.

Art teachers from throughout the Lee’s Summit School District work with Lee’s Summit CARES to help provide students the opportunity to participate in the contest.

Children show older adults compassion

During several weeks this fall, students in Krista Hall’s second-grade classroom at Sunset Valley Elementary School collected candy, nail files, crossword puzzles, lotions, hand sanitizer, and other items for the residents of Summit Grove Senior Living Apartments.

The students put together gift bags Oct. 6 for delivery on Saturday, Oct. 7, to each unit in the Lee’s Summit complex.

The children also visited and read Halloween books with the residents.

LS West elects homecoming court

Alex Geoghegan and Baylie Andersen are the homecoming king and queen this year at Lee’s Summit West High School.

Activities included an afternoon parade on Oct. 5 in downtown Lee’s Summit, a football game on Oct. 6, and the homecoming dance on Oct. 7.

‘The Doublecross’ author talks about life and writing

Visiting eight elementary schools in the Lee’s Summit district, author Jackson Pearce talked recently with students about the writing process, her dogs and chickens, and living in Atlanta.

She also encouraged students to think beyond “boy” and “girl” things.

Although power tools are thought to be “boy” items, for example, Pearce said she enjoys such tools and made her own chicken coops.

Pearce holds degrees in English and philosophy. Her book “The Doublecross: (And Other Skills I Learned as a Superspy)” is a 2017-2018 Mark Twain Award nominee.

SCA celebrates homecoming

Glori Gronberg is the 2017 homecoming queen at Summit Christian Academy.

Her selection was announced during halftime of the school’s Oct. 13 game against Lighthouse Christian.