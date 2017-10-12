Titans’ scores rise as temperatures fall at state golf meet

Lee’s Summit West coach Richard Myers expected the Class 2 state girls’ golf tournament would be a learning experience for his young team.
Ont thing the Titans learned is that the competition at state can be fierce after finishing tied for seventh place after two days at the Sedalia Country Club.
Another lesson came from how to handle an abrupt change in the elements.
“The first day was really nice, 80 degrees and a little windy,” Myers said, “and the second day was nasty.”
Nasty, as in intermittent rain, frequent drizzle and 40-degree temperatures.
With the drop in temperatures came a rise in the Titans’ scores. After shooting a 360 total on Oct. 9, West posted a 374 on Oct. 10, finishing with a two-day total of 734 and tied with Carl Junction.
“We learned a little lesson,” Myers said. “You have to mentally defeat the weather. That’s why Tom Watson won five British Opens. He believed he could play in the rain better than anyone else.”
Three of the five Titans saw their scores rise in the chill and mist.
Junior McKenna Rice, the Titans’ No. 1 player all season, shot an 80 the first day and an 84 the second, which left her tied for 23rd overall.
Putting problems pushed Rice’s score up the first day, while a 45 on the front nine during her second round dashed any hopes of finishing in the top 15 and earning all-state recognition.
“That 45 did her in,” Myers said. “One bad nine at state and that pretty much knocks you out of the all-state picture. I don’t think it was the weather so much as she lost her way on the front nine.”
Faith Beaty, West’s only senior, opened with a season-best 83 but followed it with a 93 for a 176 total, while Quincy Munsell shot 199 during her two rounds. Shannon Ralls, who opened with a 103 and then shot 97, and Taylor Starr, who shot 106 on day one and 100 on day two, were the only Titans who saw their scores drop.
“Sometimes in golf you have your good days and your bad days, and we just didn’t have a great day that second day,” Myers said. “But it was still a great experience.”
Vera Bohning of St. Michael the Archangel earned all-state honors in the Class 1 tournament at Columbia Country Club.
Bohning finished 12th overall with an 86 after the first round. The second round was canceled due to the weather.
