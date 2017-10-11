Summit Theatre Group presents ‘Wings’

Summit Theatre Group to present ‘Wings’
“Wings,” the Summit Theatre Group’s latest production, will start its run Oct. 13-14 at the MCC-Longview’s Cultural Arts Center, 500 S.W. Longview Road in Lee’s Summit.
“Wings” features a 70-year-old aviator named Emily Stilson (played by Ellie DeShon of Lenexa), who has suffered a stroke and is struggling to regain some of the basic functions of her life and livelihood.
With the assistance of a young therapist, Emily slowly recreates her memory and surely starts to become a symbol of the strength of the human spirit.
Also cast in the production are Petra Allen (Amy) of Leawood, Bill Bergman (Mr. Brownstein) of Grandview, David Innis (Billy) of Overland Park, Jill Sueltz (nurse) of Raymore, and Larie Nelson (doctor) of Lake Quivira.
Betsy Sexton and Tom Eagle, both of Lee’s Summit, are serving as the stage director and projectionist. The show is directed by Terry Erbe.
“Wings” has five showtimes, 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13-14, 20-21 and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Following each performance, there will be “talk back” session featuring stroke survivors discussing their experiences during and after as they worked to recover from their strokes.
Tickets, which are available at either Lee’s Summit HyVee location or online, are $15 per person and $12 for students and seniors.
For more information, contact Summit Theatre Group President Ben Martin at 816-522-8387.
Raytown Dental Care to host free dentistry day Oct. 14
Residents in the Raytown community and surrounding areas, including Lee’s Summit, will have the opportunity to receive free dental services Oct. 14 at Raytown Dental Care.
Dr. Jessica Ellis and the team at Raytown Dental Care, along with the assistance of Dr. Andrew Mancin and team at Rayview Dental Group, will participate in a day dedicated to providing free dental care to people without dental insurance.
The event will be held between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Oct. 14 at 10803 E. Missouri 350 in Raytown. A choice of one free cleaning, filling or extraction will be provided per patient.
Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients must be ages 14 years or older to receive treatment.
For more information, call 816-356-4008 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.
Lee’s Summit group registers PAC for April elections
A group of Lee’s Summit business owners along with civic and community leaders have formed a political action committee, “Foundations for our Future,” with the stated mission “to identify and support local political candidates that will best shape the future of Lee’s Summit.”
Mayor Randy Rhoads’ term expires in April and he’s ineligible to seek reelection. There are also five City Council seats set to be contested, including at least one in each of Lee’s Summit’s four districts.
Mike Atcheson, who is the co-founder of CEAH Realtors and a longtime Lee’s Summit resident, leads Foundation for our Future, an officially registered PAC. He recently served as commissioner of the City of Lee’s Summit’s Charter Review Commission.
The PAC’s mission statement reads: “Encouraging and supporting talented individuals, without personal agendas, to run for elected offices in the City of Lee’s Summit to which the interests of the Community, as a whole, are best served.”
The group already has started meeting every other week to identify and vet potential candidates. Filing for candidates for this spring’s election begins Dec. 12 and continues through Jan. 16, 2018.
Lee’s Summit Journal editor Tod Palmer contributed to this report.
