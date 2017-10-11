Summit Theatre Group presents ‘Wings’

“Wings,” the Summit Theatre Group’s latest production, will start its run Oct. 13-14 at the MCC-Longview’s Cultural Arts Center, 500 S.W. Longview Road in Lee’s Summit. The show is about a 70-year-old aviator named Emily Stilson who has suffered a stroke and is struggling to regain some of the basic functions of her life and livelihood. With the assistance of a young therapist, Emily slowly recreates her memory and surely starts to become a symbol of the strength of the human spirit. Photo provided